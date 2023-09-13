We Wish We Could Unsee Matthew McConaughey Rubbing Joy Behar's Feet On The View

We're not alright, alright, alright after watching Matthew McConaughey give Joy Behar a foot rub during an appearance on "The View." But while you'd think this was the strangest moment during the actor's interview, it really wasn't.

McConaughey was on the talk show to promote his book "Just Because," which is not about surprising your significant other with a foot massage just because you think they're special. It's actually a children's book that challenges readers to contemplate declarations that begin with the two words of the title, such as "Just because I did it again doesn't mean I don't regret it," per NPR. McConaughey was actually repeating an action when he rubbed Behar's foot; it was something he previously did on the show in 2006. We wonder if he regretted doing it again when the co-hosts later steered the direction of the conversation to whether McConaughey would run for governor of Texas. Behar asked her guest, "Do you think you can get elected in Texas, being anti-gun?" A tense, finger-wagging McConaughey looked like he was the one in need of a foot massage when told Behar, "One thing about me and politics is, to give you a direct statement right there, is me playing a game I'm not interested in playing."

As you can see, none of this has anything to do with a children's book, and McConaughey's foot massage took a truly weird turn when it inspired him to share a story that also was unrelated to his book.