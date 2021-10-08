Is Matthew McConaughey Ready To Run For Governor Of Texas?

It's not unusual for an actor to branch out into other endeavors. It's also not unheard of for a celebrity to use their star power to help them move into the world of politics. Indeed, while a fair share of famous figures have strong opinions when it comes to politics that they're not afraid to make public, some, even, decide to make it a new career path. Just take a look at "The Terminator" actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger or "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon who ran to be the governor of New York.

Of course, there is also Matthew McConaughey. Although the famous Texan is obviously known for his many popular onscreen roles — everything from Wooderson in 1993's "Dazed and Confused" to Ron Woodroof in 2013's "Dallas Buyers Club" — he is another Hollywood star who seemingly has his eyes on the political scene.

While discussing the possibility of running for office — particularly to become the governor of Texas — in November 2020, McConaughey told Hugh Hewitt, "I don't know. I mean, that wouldn't be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me." Granted, he also added, "Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested." Well, it seems like that time might be getting closer.