What's The Real Meaning Of Something In The Orange By Zach Bryan? Here's What We Think

Here's what we think Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange" is really about.

If you're a fan of country music, then you've heard of the popular singer and his immersive singles. Getting his start in 2017, Byran first made waves with music listeners by uploading his original songs to YouTube. At the time, the beloved talent was an active member of the military. "It was like a relief for me for a long time to be in the Navy and get yelled at by all these old dudes all day," Bryan explained in an interview with Spotify. "Me and all the guys would be like, what to do we do to get away from this."

It didn't take long for his emotional songs to reach the masses, resulting in him leaving his military life behind for a path in music. Since that fateful day, Bryan's star has continued to rise, earning him top placements on the Billboard Hot 100 and recognition from some of the biggest music organizations. But despite the fame, Bryan has remained steadfast in his goal of creating songs that touch the souls of music listeners. "I want to be in that Springsteen, Kings of Leon, Ed Sheeran at-the-very-beginning space," he told The New York Times. One song that has helped propel Bryan down that career path is "Something in the Orange." Join us as we take a deep dive into the heartbreaking record and who it may be about.