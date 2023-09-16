Has Gayle King Dated Anyone Since Her Disastrous Divorce?

Gayle King's dating life hasn't been all that exciting since she divorced her husband, William Bumpus ... but could that change?

King's 1993 divorce from William Bumpus preceded the most memorable moments of her journalism career — including her infamous 2019 interview with R. Kelly, when she confronted the singer on the disturbing abuse allegations he was facing at the time. When she left her marriage, King hadn't joined "CBS This Morning" or cranked out her bestseller, "Note To Self: Inspiring Words from Inspiring People." She'd been married to Bumpus for 11 years, during which time she was working at a local news station. She was also a mother to two kids under the age of 10: Kirby Bumpus and William Bumpus Jr.

Unfortunately, their marriage didn't provide her with the love and trust she sought. Bumpus had an affair near the end of their relationship. In 2019, King and Oprah Winfrey released an installment of a YouTube series –- called "The OG Chronicles," in which King opened up about her husband's infidelity. As King attempted to respond to a fan's question about making friends as adults, Winfrey interjected: "I think you may be scarred," said Winfrey. "Because remember you had that friend who slept with your husband, and when you found her, you said, 'I thought you were my friend!'" According to King, the friend retorted: "I never liked you." After all King endured, she could've given up on love ... but she hasn't.