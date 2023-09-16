How Barbara Corcoran Really Feels About Shark Tank Guest Judge Alex Rodriguez

From the baseball field to "Shark Tank," Alex Rodriguez has a sea of talents. But what did the rest of the judges think about the former New York Yankees star's guest appearance on the show? Apparently, Barbara Corcoran had a lot to say about Rodriguez.

Corcoran has been on the show since its premiere in 2009, per Forbes. The experience has been amazing for the real estate agent, as she told Vulture, "We've inspired those people and created the idea that entrepreneurship and running a business is a very sexy thing to do. What else could we ask for?" In the fourteen years that she has been a judge on the show, she has seen a lot of business ideas presented to her and has also seen judges come and go. Ashton Kutcher, Bethenny Frankel, Charles Barkley, and so many more have entered the shark tank, ready to hear the innovative ideas people have come up with.

In 2017, similar to previous years, "Shark Tank” announced that a special someone would join the panel. Not long after, Rodriguez announced he would be a guest judge on the show on social media. He tweeted, "Can't wait to swim with the Sharks @ABCSharkTank #guestshark." While all the previous guest judges have quite an impressive repertoire, none have made quite the splash on Corcoran as Rodriguez did.