The Stunning Transformation Of Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff has served the tennis world exactly what it was craving: an heir apparent to Serena Williams' throne. Gauff is more than ready to take up the mantle of tennis' superhero — in fact, she'd probably embrace the whole "With great power comes great responsibility" mindset — she is, after all, a big Spider-Man fan. "Spider-Man himself, he's a teenager; he does big things. I'm a teenager who's trying to do big things, and I just feel I can relate to him a lot," she told Her Way in 2023.

Gauff's passion for superheroes, social activism, and social media has injected some youthful Gen Z energy into a sport that can feel a bit old-fashioned at times. She even told The New York Times Magazine that she refused to change the type of content she was posting on her popular TikTok account when her agent suggested that it was unbefitting of a pro tennis star such as herself.

Gauff is also winning young fans with her refreshing view on her position making a living by playing a sport. "There are people struggling to feed their families, people who don't know where their next meal is going to come from, people who have to pay their bills," she told the media at the 2023 U.S. Open (via CNN). "That's real pressure, that's real hardship, that's real life. I'm in a very privileged position, I'm getting paid to do what I love." But it took years of hard work for her to earn that life.