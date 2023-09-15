5 Juicy Things Elon Musk & Amber Heard Have Revealed About Their Wild Romance

Elon Musk and Amber Heard have shared some juicy tidbits about their whirlwind romance.

Even though Heard's toxic relationship with ex-husband Johnny Depp — and their subsequent domestic abuse defamation trial — has commanded the public's attention for years, she once was involved in a short fling with Tesla founder Elon Musk. And though their relationship has been over for years, the origins of their bond continue to ignite confusion. According to People, Heard and Musk first crossed paths in 2012. However, they didn't take the relationship plunge until 2016. Their relationship involved them attending several events — such as the 2016 Met Gala — and multiple paparazzi sightings. As the outlet noted, Heard even confirmed their romantic bond in a super unique way. "Cheeky," Heard captioned an Instagram photo of Musk proudly displaying her leftover lipstick on his face.

Photos like this made their relationship seem fairly normal, despite each party's eccentric reputation. Unfortunately, the couple ran into multiple issues that eventually suffocated their romantic bond. After breaking up, Musk revealed that he'd been having a hard time getting over Heard during an interview with Rolling Stone. "I just broke up with my girlfriend," he shared in 2017. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think." Since then, Musk and Heard have often been super transparent. Here are five of the juiciest things that the former couple — or their friends — have said about their short-lived relationship.