5 Juicy Things Elon Musk & Amber Heard Have Revealed About Their Wild Romance
Elon Musk and Amber Heard have shared some juicy tidbits about their whirlwind romance.
Even though Heard's toxic relationship with ex-husband Johnny Depp — and their subsequent domestic abuse defamation trial — has commanded the public's attention for years, she once was involved in a short fling with Tesla founder Elon Musk. And though their relationship has been over for years, the origins of their bond continue to ignite confusion. According to People, Heard and Musk first crossed paths in 2012. However, they didn't take the relationship plunge until 2016. Their relationship involved them attending several events — such as the 2016 Met Gala — and multiple paparazzi sightings. As the outlet noted, Heard even confirmed their romantic bond in a super unique way. "Cheeky," Heard captioned an Instagram photo of Musk proudly displaying her leftover lipstick on his face.
Photos like this made their relationship seem fairly normal, despite each party's eccentric reputation. Unfortunately, the couple ran into multiple issues that eventually suffocated their romantic bond. After breaking up, Musk revealed that he'd been having a hard time getting over Heard during an interview with Rolling Stone. "I just broke up with my girlfriend," he shared in 2017. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think." Since then, Musk and Heard have often been super transparent. Here are five of the juiciest things that the former couple — or their friends — have said about their short-lived relationship.
Elon Musk's biographer says their relationship was brutal
Both Elon Musk and Amber Heard have had a ton of experience navigating unhealthy romantic ties. Not only did they start their relationship just months after their respective divorces, but they both shared difficult bonds with their spouses within their respective relationships. Unfortunately, that same toxicity was a factor in their relationship with each other. Musk's new biography, titled "Elon Musk," features original commentary from Musk, his brother, Kimbal Musk, his biographer, Walter Isaacson, and several other close people in his life — including Heard. During one chapter, Isaacson described their romantic affiliation as "brutal," according to E! News. Musk also spoke about the contentious aftermath of their breakup from summer 2017 through fall 2018. "'That was the time of the most concentrated pain I've ever had," shared Musk (via the Daily Mail). "18 months of unrelenting insanity. It was mind bogglingly painful."
Elon Musk's family and staff didn't care for Amber Heard
Elon Musk's biography fully pulls back the curtain into his dynamic with Amber Heard, along with the specifics about their difficult bond. However, those closest to the billionaire offered up their perspective as to why their relationship was doomed to fail. "Most of his relationships involve psychological turmoil," wrote "Elon Musk” author Walter Isaacson (via the Daily Mail). The worst relationship, in his opinion, involved Heard, "who drew him into a dark vortex that lasted more than a year and produced deep-seated pain that lingers to this day." Meanwhile, Elon's employees shared similar stances about Heard's supposed negative influence. Sam Teller — Musk's Chief of Staff — said, "[Heard] was like the Joker in 'Batman.' She didn't have a goal or aim other than chaos. She thrives on destabilizing everything." Meanwhile, Elon's brother, Kimbal Musk lamented about Heard's supposed manipulation. "She really is a good actress ... The way she can create her own reality reminds me of my dad," said Kimbal (via Jezebel).
Amber Heard and Elon Musk role play
Not every mention of Amber Heard warranted disdain from Elon Musk's most cherished. Musk's biography also revealed that he and Heard used to role-play. Musk held strong affection for a fictional "Overwatch" character named Mercy, and Heard obliged his interest. But she didn't just buy any old generic costume from Party City; she pulled out all the stops. "He told her that she reminded him of Mercy, his favorite character in the video game 'Overwatch,' so she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him," wrote Walter Isaacson (via Vanity Fair). Meanwhile, Heard also shared some shockingly sweet and poetic words for her ex-boyfriend. "I love him very much," Heard shared in "Elon Musk" (via E! News). "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him." But here's where it gets stranger. Musk has since taken to Twitter to show his followers photographic proof of Heard's past devotion.
Elon Musk actually posted the photos
Elon Musk thought that it was a good idea to drag the eye-opening role-playing tidbit from the pages of his memoir onto his Twitter timeline. On September 14, Musk bombarded his 156 million Twitter followers with a photo of Amber Heard dressed up as the "Overwatch" character Mercy. The photo has been viewed over 14 million times. And while Musk didn't accompany the photo with a caption, the textless image reveals more than we ever needed to know about their relationship. At this time, many of Musk's followers seem to be cheering him on. One user replied with a GIF of John Stamos as Uncle Jesse from "Full House," saying "Have mercy." However many users have brought up how problematic it is for Musk to post Heard's private photos. "She's a gorgeous girl, but in all honesty, you shouldn't do this. I know she's a celebrity, but this photo is private, and you shouldn't post it, unless she agrees," tweeted another user. Hopefully, Heard consented to having her photo released.
Grimes is no fan of Amber Heard
Elon Musk's besties aren't the only people who don't approve of his past relationship with Amber Heard. Musk's ex-girlfriend and the mother of two of his children, singer Grimes, recently shared some coarse words about Heard in Musk's memoir. During Grimes' portion of the memoir, she called Heard "chaotic evil" and claimed that that quality is what drew Musk to her from the start. "It's about his father and what he grew up with, and he is quick to fall back into being treated badly," Grimes shared during the book (via Jezebel). "He associates love with being mean or abusive. There's an Errol-Amber through line." Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Riley, also spoke on Musk's unhealthy attachment to his father, Errol Musk. According to Walter Isaacson, while speaking on the "Lex Fridman Podcast," Riley once shared, "Deep inside the man is this man-child still standing in front of his father" (via Insider). She added, "Love and family are kind of associated with those psychological torments."