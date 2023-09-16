Katie Cassidy Moved On With Her Hallmark Co-Star After Her Divorce

Romance quickly bloomed between Hallmark Channel co-stars Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar. The pair talked to ET in July 2023 about falling for each other while making "A Royal Christmas Crush." Cassidy revealed that she started to have an interest in Huszar when they grabbed lunch around two weeks into filming, after which Cassidy said she "was very smitten." She later added, "This may sound a little cheesy, but when you know, you know. Or it's meant to be. It's the universe. And timing is everything."

Huszar voiced how the respect he and Cassidy share led to their love. "It's just getting to know someone and seeing that, well, there is a lot of commonality there, and there's a lot of respect there," he said. The couple has promoted the movie with other interviews like a July 2023 sit-down with Marie Claire, during which they played the fun trivia game "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" They additionally chatted with Reel Talker in August 2023, and Huszar detailed the strong bond he and Cassidy have developed. "When you start getting to know someone, and then you realize you're kind of looking at yourself at the same time — there's this familiarity and this connection that you have — it doesn't happen, ever, really, " Huszar said. "So once that happens, it's a pretty special thing." Cassidy and Huszar decided not to make their relationship public until the time was right.