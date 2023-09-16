Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan And Monroe Live Extremely Lavish Lives

Mariah Carey doesn't spoil her kids just because she can. Instead, showering kids with gifts has helped her to heal her childhood wounds. When speaking with W Magazine in 2022, Carey revealed the bittersweet reason she's allowed her kids to live such privileged lives — especially come Christmas time. "People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, 'Here I am!' And that is not what it is," admitted Carey. "But when you grow up with a messed-up life, and then you're able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me." She continued, "That's why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be."

Fortunately, Carey's gift-giving isn't a one-sided affair. Elsewhere in the interview, Carey revealed her kiddos finally had the means — via their tooth fairy money — to bless their mom for a change. Let's hope they got her something nice. Interestingly, Carey doesn't go completely overboard with the gifts. In 2021, Carey appeared on "Good Morning America" and expressed her shock over her daughter's ridiculously long Christmas list. "My daughter's Christmas list is like 66 items, and I'm not lying," Carey shared at the time. "She texted it to me. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'"