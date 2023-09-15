Matchmaker Tells Us Why Chris Evans & Alba Baptista's Age Gap Works For Them (He's No Leo!)

Chris Evans married Alba Baptista in a low-key ceremony on September 9. Although the wedding — held at the couple's home in Boston — was not an extravagant affair, they still had a star-studded guestlist which included several of Evans's "Avengers" co-stars, per Page Six. The couple's relationship was confirmed in November 2022, and the two had reportedly been dating for around a year at that point. "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," an insider told People at the time.

Throughout their time together, the two actors had kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight. In July, the "Captain America" star's brother, Scott Evans, spoke about how difficult it was for the older Evans to date, and how it often led to public blowback. "It's tough with everything ... in the world, people can ruin things pretty quickly," Scott said while appearing on the "Viall Files" podcast, via Us Weekly. "[E]verybody [is] just being like, 'You are a piece of crap' to anybody he's tried to date and just destroying them," Scott added.

Once news broke that Chris and Baptista tied the knot, discourse about their 16-year age gap started online. "[T]hat 16 yr age gap would've been on every single headline if it wasn't Chris Evans," one person tweeted. Meanwhile, others came to the defense of the Marvel star. Nicki Swift reached out to an expert matchmaker to have them weigh in on whether this age gap could be an issue for the newlyweds.