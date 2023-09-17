Red Flags In Novak And Jelena Djokovic's Marriage

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Ristic Djokovic are couple goals. The Serbian tennis star, who has won a total of 24 grand slam singles titles, and his wife have known each other since the 1990s before they officially started dating in the early aughts. Jelena often takes to social media not only to brag about her husband's tennis domination but to share her genuine admiration for him. On his birthday in 2021, she posted an Instagram tribute to Novak, writing, "The most special boy was born on this day. What a gamechanger he is for so many young and old around the world. He didn't have anything easy, and he still doesn't. All privileges he earned. And he keeps growing, keeps striving for that upgrade of his body, mind and spirit. I love that about him. I love to tell his story. .. I am grateful that I live it next to him..."

Novak and Jelena share two children, Stefan and Tara, they give back to the community with the Novak Foundation, and still find time to explore exotic places together. However, there may be small indicators showing sometimes things aren't what they seem. While not a red flag, one pink pennant was that Novak postponed their wedding date for the Wimbledon final. While his decision was certainly justified in that the match was a once-in-a-lifetime event, one could also argue that a marriage holds a similar status. A few years later, their wedding anniversary would again spark furious rumors.