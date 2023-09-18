Ted Turner's Dating Life Was Reportedly Messy After Jane Fonda

Ever since Ted Turner divorced Jane Fonda in 2001, his romantic life has never been the same. Fonda, who had been married to Turner since 1991, filed for the divorce. "He needs someone to be there one hundred percent of the time. He thinks that's love. It is not love. It's babysitting," she told The New Yorker at the time (via ABC News). A rift reportedly formed between the former pair when the "80 For Brady" actor found spirituality and became Christian. Years later, Fonda discussed her decision to end the marriage in "Jane Fonda in Five Acts," a documentary for HBO that aired in 2018. "He was sexy. He was brilliant. He had two million acres by the time I left. It would have been easy to stay," Fonda said (via People). According to Fonda, she could not be her true self while married to Turner.

Turner didn't wait long to move on from his third wife, as he began dating Frederique D'Arragon in 2000 while he was separated from Fonda. D'Arragon excited Turner as she was a French-born artist and adventurer. He originally met her in 1969 during his yachtsman days.

The pair remained friends over the years, and originally kept the romance under wraps, going public in 2003. "He didn't want any publicity... And now publicity is welcome," D'Arragon told the Chicago Tribune. Several years later, Turner's romance with another woman would make salacious headlines.