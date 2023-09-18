Does Eddie Murphy Have Rules About His Kids Working In Hollywood?

Eddie Murphy has lots of kids — 10 to be exact. Murphy first became a father in July 1989, when his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely gave birth to Eric. Just four months later, Murphy welcomed a daughter, Bria, with Nicole Mitchell. A year later, Murphy became a dad for a third time when his then-girlfriend Tamara Hood welcomed Christian in 1990. In 1992, he and Mitchell had another child, Myles, and the following year, Murphy and Mitchell tied the knot. The couple went on to have three more daughters — Shayne, Zola, and Bella, born in 1994, 1999, and 2002.

But the marriage didn't last. Murphy and Mitchell finalized their divorce in 2006 , the same year Murphy briefly dated the Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel B" Brown. Brown gave birth to a daughter, Angel, in April 2007. Murphy initially questioned the paternity. "I don't know whose child that is until it comes out and has a blood test," he said on a Dutch TV show in December 2006. The DNA test indeed proved he was the father in June 2007, making Angel Murphy's eighth child.

Murphy wasn't done. He had daughter Izzy and son Max with now-fiancée Paige Butcher in 2016 and 2018. As such, Murphy has children ranging from very young to adults with babies of their own. Some of the older Murphys are following in their father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, while the little ones largely stay out of the spotlight. And there's a reason for that.