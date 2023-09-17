The Bizarre Offer Tami Roman Gave Her Husband Reggie Youngblood

Tami Roman once made a bizarre offer to her husband, Reggie Youngblood, but things didn't pan out how she foresaw.

Roman — whose 1993 debut on "The Real World: Los Angeles" makes her one of the first-ever reality stars — is probably best known for battling her "Basketball Wives" castmates. For nine years, Roman led some of the franchise's most high-energy, dramatic scenes. In her own words, however, she was "at the forefront of some of the most BS moments in history," per VH1. Even if Roman's fans probably disagree, Roman's cynicism fits, given the confrontations she encountered. The biggest moment, of course, occurred during Season 1 when Evelyn Lozada famously called Roman a "non-mother f***king factor" (via VH1) after she admitted to an affair with Roman's ex-husband, former NBA star Kenny Anderson. The audacity! During the altercation that followed, Roman easily held her own against Lozada and would prove to do so with most of her other castmates thereafter.

With that said, Roman is much more than her opinionated, confrontational reality TV persona. She has a fiercely protective maternal side, which has allowed her to nurture her two daughters, Jazz and Lyric Anderson. Roman is also a second-time wife to Reggie Youngblood, whom she married in 2018, according to The Blast. Before Roman departed "BBW" in 2019, she and Youngblood — who's 17 years younger than her — explored multiple paths toward creating their own family, leading Roman to propose he conceive with another woman.