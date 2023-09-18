Is Derek Hough Still Close With His Former Brother-In-Law Brooks Laich?

From brothers-in-law to just bros — Derek Hough and Brooks Laich kept their friendship going even after the latter and Julianne Hough divorced. The two are so tight that Derek couldn't leave Laich out of his special day when he married Hayley Erbert on August 26. As reported by People, Laich was one of Derek's groomsmen along with "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom pro Mark Ballas. Julianne also served as a bridesmaid for Erbert.

While Derek having Laich in his wedding party may have been a bit awkward for the exes, it comes as no surprise considering how tight the two men are. Just weeks after Julianne and Laich announced their separation, Derek spent some quality time working out with his ex-brother-in-law for his 37th birthday, along with Derek's now-wife, per People. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum also shared an Instagram Story of him and his bud playing ping pong (via Access Hollywood). Julianne had previously gushed about how close her brother and then-husband were. "They have the biggest bromance on the planet. I love it so much because they're so different," she shared. While she may have been happy that Derek and Laich got along so well at the time, their close friendship reportedly caused some tension between the two siblings.