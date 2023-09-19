Why Culver Bradbury Was Almost Fired From Below Deck Down Under

"Below Deck Down Under" star Culver Bradbury is a favorite among charter guests, chief stew Aesha Scott, and the captain himself, Jason Chambers. So, for him to come close to losing his spot on the Thalassa crew, it goes without saying that he must have been completely out of order. A little party never hurt anybody — but it did bring him perilously close to being axed.

As viewers of the Australian spinoff will know, Bradbury has earned quite a reputation for his partying ways. Often, it's that very trait that has put him in good stead with those in charge. After all, as Scott told Bravo's The Daily Dish, the fact that he's always down to keep guests entertained made him indispensable to the crew. Except, that is, for the time he took things too far.

Lauded as he's been for his up-for-anything personality in the past, in Season 1 of "Below Deck Down Under," his penchant for partying became a tad too much for Chambers. In fact, in his tough love conversation with Bradbury, the captain had warned that the only reason he wasn't fired was because the season was over. Yikes. Granted, crew members across the "Below Deck" franchise are known for partying hard, so his dabbling in a few drinks might not sound like the end of the world. Just one problem: he completely disregarded one of the captain's golden rules while doing so.