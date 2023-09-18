Sherry Pollex, Martin Truex Jr.'s Longtime Partner, Dead At 44
As reported by NASCAR, Sherry Pollex died from ovarian cancer on September 17. "NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Sherry Pollex, whose fight against cancer and determination to help others through the Sherry Strong Foundation was an inspiration to all who knew her. NASCAR and the NASCAR Foundation's thoughts and prayers are with Sherry's family and friends," the racing company shared in a statement.
The former girlfriend of race car driver Martin Truex Jr. was first diagnosed in 2014 and it was revealed that she had Stage 3 ovarian cancer. Pollex underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment, which concluded in 2016. Sadly, the cancer returned in 2021, which had spread to her lungs. "Although there are no words to express our sadness, we take solace in the fact that Sherry is no longer suffering and has been taken back in the arms of the Lord," Pollex's family stated, per CBS. "Please join our family in thanking God for giving us Sherry, she's such an incredible expression of love that will live on. We will continue her legacy of love and caring for those in need as she will always be alive in our hearts," they concluded.
Before her death, Pollex had devoted much of her life to raising cancer awareness.
Sherry Pollex was fundamental in raising money to fight cancer
Before her diagnosis, Sherry Pollex was a longtime champion of helping to raise money in the fight against cancer. She founded Catwalk for a Cause in 2010 as well as the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation with her former partner in 2007. Pollex was unable to attend the latest Catwalk for Cause event, which featured children from the ages of three to 15 strutting on the runway, per Survivor Net. However, one of the hosts showed appreciation by addressing the crowd who gave Pollex a standing ovation, "Before we get started, though, I do want to acknowledge Sherry Pollex. Unfortunately, she is not here with us this evening but she is watching tonight. She has been such an instrumental part of this event for many, many years. She's made it what it is." Over the years, the charity event has raised over $4 million.
"I believe in what we're doing with the foundation, but I've had to step back from that a little bit because it was taking so much of my mental and emotional energy, and I need that to heal. It's hard to give other people hope when you're on that search for it, too," Pollex told The Athletic in 2022. The cancer advocate added, "I often wonder if that's my purpose here ... maybe I'm supposed to go through all this so I can pave the way for other women."