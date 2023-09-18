Sherry Pollex, Martin Truex Jr.'s Longtime Partner, Dead At 44

As reported by NASCAR, Sherry Pollex died from ovarian cancer on September 17. "NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Sherry Pollex, whose fight against cancer and determination to help others through the Sherry Strong Foundation was an inspiration to all who knew her. NASCAR and the NASCAR Foundation's thoughts and prayers are with Sherry's family and friends," the racing company shared in a statement.

The former girlfriend of race car driver Martin Truex Jr. was first diagnosed in 2014 and it was revealed that she had Stage 3 ovarian cancer. Pollex underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment, which concluded in 2016. Sadly, the cancer returned in 2021, which had spread to her lungs. "Although there are no words to express our sadness, we take solace in the fact that Sherry is no longer suffering and has been taken back in the arms of the Lord," Pollex's family stated, per CBS. "Please join our family in thanking God for giving us Sherry, she's such an incredible expression of love that will live on. We will continue her legacy of love and caring for those in need as she will always be alive in our hearts," they concluded.

Before her death, Pollex had devoted much of her life to raising cancer awareness.