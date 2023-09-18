3 Red Flags Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Marriage Was Never Going To Work

Teyana Taylor might have only just announced her separation from Iman Shumpert, but the red flags were apparently always there. "Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," the singer-actor wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children."

As a refresher, Taylor and Shumpert went public with their relationship in 2014 and secretly tied the knot in a simple home ceremony. "It was like our bathroom in our room, so right in front of the bathroom. We have double doors, so we opened the doors. It was a really special moment to get married in that home period," Taylor told GQ of their intimate nuptials. In their time together Taylor and Shumpert welcomed two daughters: Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., born in December 2015, and Rue Rose, whom they welcomed in September 2020, per People.

Throughout their relationship, the celebrity couple never held back on loving each other loudly and publicly. "They say we are most alive when we are in love. ... Which is confirmation to me that we will live forever. There isn't a day, minute, second or breath that I am not in love with you," Taylor gushed on Instagram in October 2022. Sadly, beneath the sweet words and heartwarming tributes, there were also a ton of red flags.