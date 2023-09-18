3 Red Flags Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Marriage Was Never Going To Work
Teyana Taylor might have only just announced her separation from Iman Shumpert, but the red flags were apparently always there. "Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," the singer-actor wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children."
As a refresher, Taylor and Shumpert went public with their relationship in 2014 and secretly tied the knot in a simple home ceremony. "It was like our bathroom in our room, so right in front of the bathroom. We have double doors, so we opened the doors. It was a really special moment to get married in that home period," Taylor told GQ of their intimate nuptials. In their time together Taylor and Shumpert welcomed two daughters: Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., born in December 2015, and Rue Rose, whom they welcomed in September 2020, per People.
Throughout their relationship, the celebrity couple never held back on loving each other loudly and publicly. "They say we are most alive when we are in love. ... Which is confirmation to me that we will live forever. There isn't a day, minute, second or breath that I am not in love with you," Taylor gushed on Instagram in October 2022. Sadly, beneath the sweet words and heartwarming tributes, there were also a ton of red flags.
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert kept their marriage open
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert first sparked open relationship rumors in 2013 when the singer released "K.T.S.E," her second studio album featuring eight songs, including "3Way." In "3Way," Taylor alluded to having a threesome with her husband, singing on the track: "Anything; for my baby I'd do some crazy things, yeah / So whatever he want, he can get that." In the chorus, she added: "Cause two heads are better than one / Threeway, I couldn't wait to have with you" (via Genius).
The "Wake up Love" songstress would later address her polyamorous relationship with Shumpert, noting that contrary to what many believed, she initiated threesomes with her husband. "People be surprised by how the woman initiates a lot of stuff, I'm not poly, but when everybody heard that me and my husband had threesomes before, they were like, 'She's willing to do that to keep a man,' but that was all me!," Taylor admitted during a promotional show for Bumble.
In a separate interview, the "A Thousand and One" star clarified that, despite her thirst for adventure, she and Shumpert only occasionally opened their marriage. "It just be those times, like if we are on vacation, like our anniversary. It's just certain times," she explained during a 2018 appearance on HOT 97 FM.
Shumpert reportedly welcomed a child with another woman
In 2019, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert faced a major marital storm after rumors broke that the NBA star had welcomed a child with porn star Alby Rydes, one of their supposed threesome partners. The rumors came to life after Shumpert was spotted leaving a heart-eyes emoji under a picture featuring Ryde's newborn baby at the time. Consequently, fans concluded Shumpert had fathered the child, according to Hollywood Life.
Taylor, however, soon took to social media to debunk the pregnancy rumors and clarify that they had never been intimate with Rydes. "I've never seen/touched that girl in my life. It's really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. Iman is not dumb he know I'd kill him. End of story," the "Gonna Love Me" songstress wrote on Twitter. In a subsequent tweet, Taylor defended Shumpert's comment on Ryde's post, noting that it meant nothing out of the ordinary, as critics were painting it to be. "You gotta be at a high level of insecurity to get mad over heart eyes on an innocent/baby pic. I'm just not that girl, I'm sorry. That doesn't bother me," the tweet read.
They haven't been spotted together in months
Over the years, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert regularly graced red carpets and Hollywood events together. However, things seemed to have taken a turn in 2023, as they hadn't been spotted together in public for months prior to their separation announcement. Not only were they keeping their distance in real life, but it seems Taylor and Shumpert have been noticeably absent from each other's social media, too.
Shumpert last appeared on Taylor's Instagram back in June when the singer shared a sweet birthday tribute celebrating his 33rd birthday. "Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days.....Because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born. My best friend, my husband, my children's dad, my other half. Crazy how ya bday feels like my day cause you a gift. One of the greatest gifts I've ever received. Happy bday king!" she captioned a photo carousel featuring the NBA star.
Similarly, Taylor's last appearance on Shumpert's social media was back in May when he penned a Mother's Day tribute dedicated to her. "Your strength, persistence, and patience has never ceased to amaze me. As we continue to celebrate you year in and year out for being all you can be I love that we take time every year for this holiday," he wrote.