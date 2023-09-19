What's The Real Meaning Of Slime You Out By Drake? Here's What We Think

Drake, who has a star-studded relationship history, has released tracks that will get you out on the dance floor, and some that will have you in your feelings. So, where does his latest single, "Slime You Out," fall?

In early September, the "God's Plan" rapper made the announcement that many fans were waiting for. Drake took to Instagram to reveal that he would release his upcoming eighth studio album, and captioned the video, "FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22." Fans of the rapper were ecstatic about the new release as it has been nearly a year since he released his collaborative album with 21 Savage, "Her Loss," and over a year since his last solo album, "Honestly, Nevermind." But, things changed. Less than a week before his album was supposed to drop, the musician revealed he was postponing the release date on Instagram Story, per Billboard. Instead, Drake wanted to close out his It's All a Blur Tour before dropping the highly-anticipated album.

While fans were disappointed they would have to wait, Drake didn't leave them with nothing. Just days before he postponed the album, the rapper announced the release of one of the tracks off the upcoming album on social media. "Slime You Out" features the incredibly talented SZA, and was released on September 15. It was bound to become a hit with two of the biggest musicians on the song, but it's so much more than that as we dive into the lyrics of "Slime You Out."