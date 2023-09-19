What's The Real Meaning Of Slime You Out By Drake? Here's What We Think
Drake, who has a star-studded relationship history, has released tracks that will get you out on the dance floor, and some that will have you in your feelings. So, where does his latest single, "Slime You Out," fall?
In early September, the "God's Plan" rapper made the announcement that many fans were waiting for. Drake took to Instagram to reveal that he would release his upcoming eighth studio album, and captioned the video, "FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22." Fans of the rapper were ecstatic about the new release as it has been nearly a year since he released his collaborative album with 21 Savage, "Her Loss," and over a year since his last solo album, "Honestly, Nevermind." But, things changed. Less than a week before his album was supposed to drop, the musician revealed he was postponing the release date on Instagram Story, per Billboard. Instead, Drake wanted to close out his It's All a Blur Tour before dropping the highly-anticipated album.
While fans were disappointed they would have to wait, Drake didn't leave them with nothing. Just days before he postponed the album, the rapper announced the release of one of the tracks off the upcoming album on social media. "Slime You Out" features the incredibly talented SZA, and was released on September 15. It was bound to become a hit with two of the biggest musicians on the song, but it's so much more than that as we dive into the lyrics of "Slime You Out."
'Slime You Out' is about love and exes
Drake and SZA got everybody in their feels with the release of "Slime You Out." While there are a lot of interpretations of what the saying "slime you out" means, it mostly involves going behind someone's back or getting back at someone for something they did wrong, per Urban Dictionary. In the song, both musicians reflect on past relationships that weren't really serving them any purpose. Drake starts by singing, "You b****es really get carried away / Makin' mistakes, then you beg me to stay." The rapper continues to talk about his ex's replacement, aka the new man in the mystery woman's life, and how he can't believe she moved on with someone like him.
Drake had his time to vent about past relationships, but in the third verse, it was SZA doing the ranting. She sings, "You tell these hoes you ain't cuddlin' / But with me, you know you doin' all that s***/ You tellin' these hoes you ain't trickin' off/ But with me, you know I'm gon' get it all." In this lyric, the R&B singer implies that whoever she was with was cheating on other girls with her. Eventually, SZA sings about how she had to leave the relationship because she can't fake being happy with someone like the person she is singing about. SZA and Drake both say they will "slime out" their exes as they have been wronged by love in the past.
Are Drake and SZA singing about each other in 'Slime You Out'?
It may not be as widely known as Drake's relationship with Rihanna, but the "One Dance" singer once dated SZA. When Drake was featured on the 2020 track, "Mr. Right Now," he revealed he once dated the R&B singer. He rapped, "Yeah, said she wanna f*** to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08." Fans were shocked to find out the two dated, but the "Snooze" singer confirmed the relationship on social media. SZA had tweeted, "So It was actually 2009 lol.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it's all love all peace."
The breakup seems to be as peaceful as SZA suggested because years later, they've released their first collaboration. While fans thought the two musicians might talk about their relationship in "Slime You Out," it doesn't seem to be that way. Instead, Drake and SZA are venting about other past relationships. In the fourth verse, the "God's Plan" singer even details the months-long relationship he once had with an ex. He raps, "March got you already second guessin' titles / April, spring is here and just like a spring, you start to spiral." In the end, "Slime You Out" shows that Drake and SZA have dealt with some terrible exes, but that doesn't include each other.