Why Kelly Thiebaud Ditched Her Role On General Hospital After A Decade

When Kelly Thiebaud's Britt Westbourne was killed off on "General Hospital" in January, it sent a jolt to fans. Although it had been announced that Thiebaud was leaving the popular soap opera, there was hope that Britt would be written off with the possibility of returning. "I know this isn't the way that the fans wanted things to happen, but I hope that they like how we wrapped up this special character," the actor told Soap Opera Digest in January shortly after her final "GH" appearance aired.

Thiebaud took to social media after Britt's on-screen death to share a touching video that recapped her time on the show and with cast mates. "Being on this show, being in your living rooms everyday, is an experience I will cherish for the rest of my life," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video.

Months before her exit from "GH," there was an announcement in August 2022 that Thiebaud would be re-joining the cast for "Station 19." The actor posted about working on the series on Instagram. "Excited to be back on @station19 stirring up trouble!" This led some to believe that Thiebaud was leaving "GH" because of the opportunity to work on the firefighter drama. According to Thiebaud, the network would have allowed her to juggle both shows, as she told Soap Opera Digest, but she had different reasons for leaving Port Charles behind. One of the reasons Thiebaud left "GH" was because of a blossoming romance.