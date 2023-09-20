Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter's 5 Most Outrageous TikToks

When your dad's a mega-famous multi-millionaire rapper with a face full of tattoos, you really have to go some to outdo him in the attention-grabbing stakes. Still, Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, is giving it her best shot, as evidenced by her most outrageous TikToks. And there's definitely no need to call Maury, as Reginae's content creation skills leave no doubt that she's stuntin' like her daddy.

Per BET, Reginae experienced a scary house invasion at her pad in Georgia back in May. Thankfully, she wasn't home when it occurred. Still, she vowed the incident made her want to live a more low-key life in addition to upping sticks and relocating to California. "People are sick!" Reginae tweeted. "[The break-in] is my sign to get Tf out of here .. and to be more private and more to myself about everything."

Well, one out of two ain't bad. "I am in LA now. I have a Ring bell. I have security, all of that. I have everything. Cameras on cameras on cameras, for when I am home and away," she told Page Six. Still, the jury's out when it comes to being less open to the public. Just like most 20-somethings, Reginae lives her life on TikTok. She regularly posts a mix of funny, dance, super sexy, and outrageous clips. So, snap on your grillz and dust off the gold ropes; we're laying bare Reginae Carter's 5 most outrageous TikToks.