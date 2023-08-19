Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
Rappers aren't exactly known for their spendthrift ways and Lil Wayne's no exception. The New Orleans native is famous for making it rain; he once dropped $12,000 on two dancers at the Los Angeles Ace of Diamonds strip club, per TMZ. But the musician, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., spreads the love within his family, too, ensuring that his daughter Reginae Carter lives an extremely lavish life.
Reginae is right up there with her peers. Cardi B and Offset's kids also want for nothing. TMZ reports that Kulture Kiari Cephus' parents spent a staggering $100,000 on a diamond-encrusted necklace for her first birthday. Oh, and the tab for her party ran up $400,000. It's hard out here for a rap kid. Not to be outdone, her brother Wave Set Cephus was rocking a twin-layer diamond choker chain before he hit the double months, per Hola!
Then there are the ludicrously lavish gifts that Beyoncé and Jay-Z gave Blue Ivy Carter when she was born. Among the many presents was a $80,000 Barbie doll, specially designed by Tiffany & Co. and "confirmed to feature 160 diamonds, set in white gold," according to jewelry expert Stephen Stone (via Yahoo! Life). Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off her baby son's matching Fendi strollers and array of designer onesies. Still, even by rap royalty standards, Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter lives an extremely lavish life.
Daddy's little princess
According to Sportskeeda, Lil Wayne has four kids: Reginae, Dwayne, Kameron, and Neal Carter. Despite his brood all having different moms, the rapper is a devoted dad and ensures he spends quality time with all of his children. However, since she's his firstborn and his only girl, Lil Wayne's relationship with his daughter, Reginae Carter, is especially tight.
The musician loves to spoil and indulge his daughter's every whim, resulting in Reginae living an extremely lavish life. Per the Daily Mail, the Young Money head honcho spent insane money on Reginae's sweet sixteen party. She pulled up to the Atlanta, Georgia bash in a Cinderella-style, horse-drawn carriage, clad in a full-length, glittering, champagne-colored gown, silk cape, and diamond-encrusted forehead band. Upon her arrival, she changed into another one of her five outfits for the night, a blue taffeta princess-style mini-dress with diamond studded heels and tiara, before Nicki Minaj took to the stage for a special performance. Reginae slipped into an all-white ensemble with a gold crown perched upon her head to receive one of her many gifts — a $223,000 white Ferrari wrapped in a red bow. Take that Blue Ivy!
"Happy birthday to my angel, my princess, my pride and joy, Reginae Carter!" Lil Wayne tweeted. "16 years of being a reminder of how beautiful life can truly b." And, never fear, the indulgent dad still had plenty more money left over to blow on his little princess.
Some of the best gifts in life are free
When it comes to Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, it's her world; we just live in it. Because a $223,000 Ferrari just isn't enough wheels for a teenager, she added a Range Rover to the stable. Atlanta Daily World reports that Lil Wayne gifted his little girl the shiny $80,000 ride for Reginae's 17th birthday. Once again, it was wrapped in a giant red bow and accompanied by a suitably lavish and over-the-top party.
However, some gifts are truly priceless, and Reginae appreciates that. She told Page Six that the best present her dad has ever given her is the opportunity to collaborate with him on "Famous" from his "Tha Carter V" album. "That was really big because I've been wanting to do a song with my father for so long," Reginae said. "Like I would always say, 'Dad, we could be the new Nat King Cole! He did stuff with his daughter!' I've always said that to him, so for him to put 'Famous' on the album and it get such a good outlook like everybody loved it on the Billboard charts, that really just made my whole entire life."
It's hard to imagine Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole singing, "Message to my lawyer, 'Don't let me make these b****es famous.' You know entertainers, sex, drugs, and entertainment get so instantaneous. Simultaneous, miscellaneous, party long and hard." But it works for Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter.