Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Rappers aren't exactly known for their spendthrift ways and Lil Wayne's no exception. The New Orleans native is famous for making it rain; he once dropped $12,000 on two dancers at the Los Angeles Ace of Diamonds strip club, per TMZ. But the musician, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., spreads the love within his family, too, ensuring that his daughter Reginae Carter lives an extremely lavish life.

Reginae is right up there with her peers. Cardi B and Offset's kids also want for nothing. TMZ reports that Kulture Kiari Cephus' parents spent a staggering $100,000 on a diamond-encrusted necklace for her first birthday. Oh, and the tab for her party ran up $400,000. It's hard out here for a rap kid. Not to be outdone, her brother Wave Set Cephus was rocking a twin-layer diamond choker chain before he hit the double months, per Hola!

Then there are the ludicrously lavish gifts that Beyoncé and Jay-Z gave Blue Ivy Carter when she was born. Among the many presents was a $80,000 Barbie doll, specially designed by Tiffany & Co. and "confirmed to feature 160 diamonds, set in white gold," according to jewelry expert Stephen Stone (via Yahoo! Life). Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off her baby son's matching Fendi strollers and array of designer onesies. Still, even by rap royalty standards, Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter lives an extremely lavish life.