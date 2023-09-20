Wayne Brady's Unusual Relationship With His Ex Mandie Taketa Explained

Wayne Brady made headlines when he came out as pansexual in August. In an essay shared with People, the comedian wrote, "In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything. So, I came to pansexual because ... to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary." Brady first revealed the news to his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, with whom he shares his daughter Maile Masako. "I just said, 'Great.' As I knew coming out would help him be happier," Taketa shared.

Brady and Taketa divorced in 2007 after eight years of marriage. "From the ages of 26 to 36, my mind was completely in the building phase of 'I've got to blow up. I have to do this work. I have to get my name out there because that's the way that I can make a foundation for my family," the "Let's Make a Deal" host stated during Yelp's Black in Business Summit. Brady revealed that he was absent as a partner, which led to their divorce and shared that Taketa is still his "best friend in the world." In fact, the two are so close that Brady has a big role in Taketa and her boyfriend's child's life.