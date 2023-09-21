Savannah Chrisley's Boyfriend Robert Shiver Has A Scandalous Past
Thanks to her convicted fraudster folks, Savannah Chrisley is no stranger to the negative consequences of impropriety and wrongdoing. The reality star has been forced to raise her younger brother and niece, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, while Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their prison sentences. And if that's not enough, it turns out that Savannah's boyfriend, Robert Shiver, also has a scandalous past.
When the double life of Todd was exposed, everything came tumbling down for the "Chrisley Knows Best" clan. As NPR reports, the family patriarch and his long-suffering wife were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. Savannah got vulnerable about Todd and Julie's impending sentences as they prepared to start their time behind bars. During a December 2022 episode of "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," she admitted to feeling guilty about carrying on with her life while her mom and dad were inside.
"It's like in my mind I'm like I can't move on with my life... until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married, I can't have a kid," Savannah said. However, she's been making the most of muddling through and even has a new boyfriend. People reports that Savannah is currently dating Shiver, a former Auburn University football player. Given his own brush with adversity, Shiver should be in the perfect place to help guide Savannah through her tough times.
Hot for the murder plot
Savannah Chrisley's new boyfriend, Robert Shiver, knows what it's like to hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to the Bahamas Court News, the former athlete survived a purported murder-for-hire plot after his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver, and her boyfriend, Terrance Bethel, allegedly schemed to end his life.
Lindsay and Bethel were arrested in July, along with another man, Faron Newbold, when cops in the Bahamas discovered the alleged murder plan on a suspect's cellphone while investigating a break-in. Page Six reports that Lindsay, a former beauty queen, has been ordered to remain in Nassau on $100,000 bail until she heads to court in October. "I really can't say too much right now," she told the New York Post. "It's been hard. But I can't speak about it."
Savannah confessed on "The Viall Files" podcast (via Fox News) that she slid into Robert's DMs after reading about the alleged attempted murder. "This guy that I'm talking to, his wife, just tried to kill him," Savannah said. "It's fine," she added. "I like the DMs," Savannah continued. "He's too hot to die. Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking." Savannah shared that she digs her new love interest's "heart and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate." Not surprisingly, Robert is currently going through a nasty divorce. He's also battling his estranged wife for custody of their three kids.
Making the most of life
Savannah Chrisley's new boyfriend, Robert Shiver, appears to be a man who's willing to forgive, if not forget. According to the New York Post, despite his estranged wife and her new lover allegedly plotting to murder him, Robert didn't raise any objection to her being released from jail. Lindsay Shiver has been ordered to wear an electronic ankle bracelet and remain in the Bahamas until her October 5 court date.
Meanwhile, in addition to embarking on a fresh love affair, Savannah is adjusting to her unexpected life as a bonus parent. "I'm not their mom. I'm not their dad. I'm their sister, and I get to love and guide them through life," she captioned photos of herself and her younger sibling and niece, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley. "Being a bonus parent is TOUGH...no one could ever add up to their parents. But these kiddos have shown me so much love, patience, grace, understanding, and appreciation! Helping to raise these two kiddos is the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have."
Savannah gave props to her mom, Julie Chrisley, for passing on her stellar parenting skills. "I've always said, 'God meant for me to be a mama!'... little did I know, the journey would start a little sooner than expected!" she wrote. "But luckily, I have had THE MOST AMAZING mama in the world to learn from! Because of her, I can do this!"