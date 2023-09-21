Savannah Chrisley's Boyfriend Robert Shiver Has A Scandalous Past

Thanks to her convicted fraudster folks, Savannah Chrisley is no stranger to the negative consequences of impropriety and wrongdoing. The reality star has been forced to raise her younger brother and niece, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, while Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their prison sentences. And if that's not enough, it turns out that Savannah's boyfriend, Robert Shiver, also has a scandalous past.

When the double life of Todd was exposed, everything came tumbling down for the "Chrisley Knows Best" clan. As NPR reports, the family patriarch and his long-suffering wife were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. Savannah got vulnerable about Todd and Julie's impending sentences as they prepared to start their time behind bars. During a December 2022 episode of "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," she admitted to feeling guilty about carrying on with her life while her mom and dad were inside.

"It's like in my mind I'm like I can't move on with my life... until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married, I can't have a kid," Savannah said. However, she's been making the most of muddling through and even has a new boyfriend. People reports that Savannah is currently dating Shiver, a former Auburn University football player. Given his own brush with adversity, Shiver should be in the perfect place to help guide Savannah through her tough times.