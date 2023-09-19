Gabby Petito's Dad Makes One Request Of His Followers On The Anniversary Of Finding Her Body

This article contains mentions of suicide.

It's been two years since Gabby Petito's body was tragically found, but that hasn't stopped her father from asking his followers for help. The Gabby Petito case took the world by storm after she and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, embarked upon a cross-country road trip where Gabby suddenly went missing, per CNN.

Although Gabby remained in constant contact with her parents, Joe Petito and Nicole Schmidt, she went radio silent in September 2021, per CNN. Gabby's parents became anxious as they couldn't get ahold of their daughter, and they were even more worried after they discovered that Laundrie returned home before reportedly taking off again — all without Gabby. During this time, Gabby's father Joe pleaded with the Laundrie family and the public for more information regarding his daughter's disappearance. On September 16, he shared, "What I need from everybody here is help because the goal is still not met, and that goal is to bring Gabby home safe." Unfortunately, Gabby wouldn't return home because, on September 19, her remains were found. Gabby's cause of death was strangulation and Laundrie was believed to have been the one who killed her.

A nationwide manhunt for Laundrie ensued, and his remains were found in October 2021, per CNN. His cause of death was declared suicide, and he left a notebook detailing how he killed Gabby, per TMZ. It's been more than two years since Gabby lost her life and Joe is still asking the public for help — but for a different reason.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.