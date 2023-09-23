The Controversial Life Of Miley Cyrus' Half-Brother Trace Cyrus

The Cyrus clan is no stranger to controversy. You only have to look as far as Miley Cyrus' infamous foam finger twerk at the 2013 VMAs or Billy Cyrus' eyebrow-raising engagement to Australian singer Firerose for proof. Miley is a global megastar, while Billy is also known for his track "Achy Breaky Heart," which hit #1 on the charts and sold over 9 million copies in the U.S. alone, per The Boot. But there is another famous member of the Cyrus clan, known for his vocal chops and tendency to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Miley's half-brother, Trace Cyrus, is the oldest son of Tish Cyrus and her ex Baxter Neal Helson. He is best known as the guitarist for Metro Station, a band that split up in the 2010s and later got back together. But Trace has also been a lightning rod for controversy, for example, putting his famous family on blast and criticizing the female stars of OnlyFans. However, it's important to consider Trace's behavior in light of his mental health struggles. "I work so hard on improving myself & at times feel like I'm getting nowhere," the musician wrote on Instagram in 2020, alluding to his history of substance abuse. In 2022, he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, about being "mentally destroyed." Let's take a look at some of Trace's most controversial moments, keeping in mind his mental health may play a factor in his decision-making.