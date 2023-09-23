What Julie Chrisley's Life In Prison Is Really Like

Some reality stars may think their celebrity status makes them untouchable, but we've seen time and again that no one is above the law. No matter how deep your pockets, or how many Instagram followers you have, an arrest, judge, or jury still have the power to change your life forever. From Khloé Kardashian and Paris Hilton to Todd and Julie Chrisley, there's no shortage of reality stars with mug shots who have tarnished their reputations with DUIs, tax fraud, or any number of salacious tabloid stories that blow up the Internet. So, it doesn't matter if you boast a television show about your lavish lifestyle — karma has a way of rearing its ugly head.

The Chrisleys, in particular, found that out the hard way. The couple became famous with their show "Chrisley Knows Best," which premiered in 2014. Throughout its 10-season run USA Network, it followed the married pair and their four children (two from Todd's previous marriage) as they navigated their affluent, over-the-top family life in the south. While the show garnered big ratings, it seems the overnight fame got to the couple's heads. In June 2022, Todd and Julie were convicted on multiple federal fraud charges — including bank fraud and tax evasion — and sentenced to prison that November.

For her part, Julie was given a much shorter sentence — seven years behind bars compared to Todd's 12-year sentence — with the gavel falling harder on her husband. From riches to rags (or should we say orange jumpsuits?), we're taking a look at what Julie Chrisley's life in prison is really like.