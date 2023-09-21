Lawyer Unveils Strategy Behind Bijou Phillips' Divorce Filing From Danny Masterson

The following article includes mentions of rape.

Bijou Phillips' divorce from Danny Masterson was quite the shock, but it may have all come down to strategy. In early September 2023, the "That '70s Show" actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after he was convicted of raping two women, per BBC. The case had been ongoing for years, and throughout it all, Phillips stood by her husband's side.

The couple had been in a relationship since 2006 and tied the knot in 2011. Throughout the most challenging moments of the trial, Phillips remained steadfast in her support for Masterson. Even after his sentencing, a source close to Phillips revealed to People that she had no intention of separating from her husband. The source shared, "She has had a very difficult time since the conviction. She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all." It was even said that the "Almost Famous" actor worked alongside Masterson's lawyers to discuss a potential appeal.

However, mere days after People's report, the bombshell news that Phillips had filed for divorce from Masterson dropped. Phillips' attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, released a statement to People regarding the shocking split. He said, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter." The divorce may have seemed like a long time coming to many, but family law attorney Holly Davis of Austin-based Kirker Davis LLP thinks the separation was strategic.