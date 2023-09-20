Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Calls It Quits On Their Marriage

Bijou Phillips is divorcing former "That 70's Show" star Danny Masterson, according to TMZ. Phillips' decision comes on the heels of a judge sentencing Masterson to 30 years in prison, following two rape convictions, per ABC. Masterson maintained his innocence throughout the length of the trial and the initial allegations, which originated from five different women. Phillips has since filed to dissolve their union, requested spousal support, and seeks to be legally recognized by her maiden name. She also wants to be granted legal and physical custody of their only child.

Phillips has not spoken publicly about her decision to divorce Masterson, nor has she recently been active on social media. However, her attorney Peter A. Lauzon offered the public a glimpse of her perspective. "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time," said Lauzon. "Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family." Lauzon continued, "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

While some people are supporting Phillips' decision to distance herself from Masterton and his conviction, many have aimed some severe criticism her way.