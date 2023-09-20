Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Calls It Quits On Their Marriage
Bijou Phillips is divorcing former "That 70's Show" star Danny Masterson, according to TMZ. Phillips' decision comes on the heels of a judge sentencing Masterson to 30 years in prison, following two rape convictions, per ABC. Masterson maintained his innocence throughout the length of the trial and the initial allegations, which originated from five different women. Phillips has since filed to dissolve their union, requested spousal support, and seeks to be legally recognized by her maiden name. She also wants to be granted legal and physical custody of their only child.
Phillips has not spoken publicly about her decision to divorce Masterson, nor has she recently been active on social media. However, her attorney Peter A. Lauzon offered the public a glimpse of her perspective. "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time," said Lauzon. "Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family." Lauzon continued, "Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."
While some people are supporting Phillips' decision to distance herself from Masterton and his conviction, many have aimed some severe criticism her way.
Twitter thinks Bijou Phillips has ulterior motives
Not many people predicted Bijou Phillips' decision to divorce Danny Masterson. Phillips openly supported Masterson through every stage of his public undoing, and also wrote a character statement to the judge heading his trial, per TMZ. Five days before Phillips' filing, on September 14, People reported that she wasn't planning to divorce Masterton as he served out his sentence. "She has had a very difficult time since the conviction," shared a source. "She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all." The source also revealed that Phillips was assisting Masterson's lawyers for future appeals.
Even though Phillips has changed her mind about supporting Masterson, Twitter is not impressed. Instead, they're expressing support for Masterson's victims. "You we're [sic] defending him and victim blaming now you [sic] divorcing him," tweeted one user. "She obviously wasn't disturbed by the allegations, since they came down years ago. Was the agreement that if he's convicted, THEN she'll file for divorce?!" tweeted another user. Many users also believe that Phillips' move could be inspired by a desire to protect herself financially should Masterson face civil charges in the future. Divorce Attorney Christopher C. Melcher tweeted, "Bijou Phillips files for divorce against Danny Masterson after his 30 years to life sentence. She stood by his side at trial. Is she leaving because he is guilty, or to divide their community estate before the victims get a judgment against him?"