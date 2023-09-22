Are Hallmark Stars Hunter King And Rhiannon Fish Friends In Real Life?

Before Hunter King and Rhiannon Fish played crime-solving siblings in the Hallmark movie "Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths," they were both members of the Hallmark family. King's first film for the feel-good network was "Hidden Gems," and "The Young and the Restless" alum quickly fell in love with the special kind of movie magic she was making. "I think one of the things that I love most about working for Hallmark is that there are always just such happy sets to work on as well as such happy scripts," she told TV Fanatic.

As for Fish, she had a number of Hallmark movies under her belt before shooting "Sister Sleuths," including "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con." So, to a newb like King, she probably seemed like the perfect on-screen partner. Fish was also excited about their project because she's a huge true crime fan and someone who truly appreciates the unique bond that siblings can share. "When I discovered the story was about two sisters, that to me was greater than any love story that has ever been written," she told Media Village.

In "Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths," Fish and King play estranged twins who slowly rebuild their relationship while solving a mystery together. It wasn't hard for Fish and King to fake a familial bond; in fact, they got along so well that it was probably difficult for them to film the bits where Nikki and Nora were at odds with each other.