Danny Masterson's Rift With His Stepfather Explained

The following article includes mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Danny Masterson has been a Scientologist since his stepdad, Joe Reaiche, and mom, Carol Masterson, joined the organization and took her kids along for the ride. The disgraced actor remains close to his mother and siblings but no longer has contact with Reaiche. So, what's behind Masterson's rift with his stepfather?

Danny told Paper magazine that he began Scientology coursework at around age 8. Still, he really started digging into the doctrine at 15. He's become an outspoken defender of the controversial organization and is a valued and prized member. Or, was, perhaps, given his recent troubles. Danny's fall from grace has been slow but hard. Per People, in 2017, three women accused the actor of sexually assaulting them in the early aughts. On September 7, a judge slapped Danny with the maximum sentence, 30 years, after a jury found him guilty on two counts of rape.

Danny's relationship with Scientology loomed front and center throughout the trial, much to his chagrin. LA magazine reports that his Scientologist attorney unsuccessfully attempted to suppress anything related to the organization's "practices and doctrines along with its alleged wrongdoing and any expert testimony regarding the same," effectively removing any mention of Scientology from the proceedings. Danny's mom, siblings, and wife, Bijou Phillips, certainly stuck by his side; they were in court daily during his trial. However, his stepdad, Joe Reaiche, was noticeably absent.