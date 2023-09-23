Natalia Bryant Has A Deeper Relationship With Beyoncé Than We Thought

Natalia B and Queen Bey has a nice ring to it! Over the years, Natalia Bryant and Beyoncé have developed a strong relationship, probably even deeper than many people thought.

Beyoncé and the Bryant family go back years, back when the musician was still in Destiny's Child. It all started when the late Kobe Bryant starred in a music video for the famous girl group. In an interview with Fox Sports, Kobe detailed how his relationship with Beyoncé started. "I was in the video, 'Bug a Boo,' and I had known Beyoncé and Kelly for a long time, and our careers were kind of parallel tracking. I was just starting to try to come into my own, they were trying to do the same thing," he recalled. The two continued to remain friends for years, through welcoming kids to Kobe's unfortunate death.

In January 2020, the "Formation" singer shared her condolences after Kobe and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, tragically passed away in a helicopter accident. She wrote, "I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe." Beyoncé even performed her hit song, "XO," at the basketball star's public memorial service as it was his favorite song by her. Kobe left behind his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and his three other kids, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. While the Grammy-winning musician promised to pray for his family, she did a lot more for Natalia.