Natalia Bryant Has A Deeper Relationship With Beyoncé Than We Thought
Natalia B and Queen Bey has a nice ring to it! Over the years, Natalia Bryant and Beyoncé have developed a strong relationship, probably even deeper than many people thought.
Beyoncé and the Bryant family go back years, back when the musician was still in Destiny's Child. It all started when the late Kobe Bryant starred in a music video for the famous girl group. In an interview with Fox Sports, Kobe detailed how his relationship with Beyoncé started. "I was in the video, 'Bug a Boo,' and I had known Beyoncé and Kelly for a long time, and our careers were kind of parallel tracking. I was just starting to try to come into my own, they were trying to do the same thing," he recalled. The two continued to remain friends for years, through welcoming kids to Kobe's unfortunate death.
In January 2020, the "Formation" singer shared her condolences after Kobe and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, tragically passed away in a helicopter accident. She wrote, "I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe." Beyoncé even performed her hit song, "XO," at the basketball star's public memorial service as it was his favorite song by her. Kobe left behind his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and his three other kids, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. While the Grammy-winning musician promised to pray for his family, she did a lot more for Natalia.
Natalia Bryant interned for Beyoncé
Natalia Bryant is truly living the Beyhive's dream! She went from attending Beyoncé's concerts to working for them. Kobe Bryant loved being a girl dad and sharing stories of his four daughters, and the basketball player once revealed that he and his daughters attended a Beyoncé concert. In 2018, he shared the details of the backstage interaction they had with the "Cuff It" singer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." He explained how he had hoped this left a lasting impression on his four girls, who didn't think he was that cool. He said, "We went to go see Beyoncé in concert, we went backstage, and we said hello to her and stuff, and I just said, 'Man, amazing, you're still killing it,' and she goes, 'Yeah, I learned from you.'" At the time, Natalia was just another concert-goer, but now she is so much more!
Years later, in 2023, Beyoncé embarked on her Renaissance World Tour. While a lot of people have been involved in the tour, one name in particular stood out to fans. On the company's website, Natalia was listed as an intern for the Grammy-winning musician. Her internship fell under Parkwood Entertainment, which according to the company's Instagram, is a "production, management and entertainment company founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter." So, Natalia may not be backstage or attending every show, but she's definitely involved in the behind-the-scenes of the tour based on the singer's website.
Beyoncé had Natalia Bryant rep Ivy Park
Beyoncé has done it all, from acting to singing to creating her own clothing company. In 2016, the "Drunk In Love" singer developed an athleisure line called Ivy Park. The singer described the line to Elle in 2019, sharing, "Versatility is a big part of the IVY PARK line and what inspires me. You can create your own style by experimenting and taking chances and continually reinventing your look with all of these pieces." That versatility in the clothing line has been shown as many celebrities have taken their own interpretation of different Ivy Park looks. While many have rocked Beyoncé's clothing line, very few can say they were a muse for Ivy Park, but Natalia Bryant can't relate to that.
In December 2021, Ivy Park dropped a video for a new collection called Halls of Ivy. The video featured some famous faces, from James Harden to Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe, and, of course, Bryant. Bryant shared the teaser to her Instagram with the caption, "I'm so excited to be a part of the new Ivy Park campaign!!!! Love you so much Auntie BB ... WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY #HALLSOFIVY." Imagine being able to call Beyoncé your aunt. Well, Bryant doesn't have to because she and the musician have developed a close relationship.