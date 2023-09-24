Dr. Dre Lost A Ton Of Money In His Divorce From Ex-Wife Nicole Young

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's divorce had its fair share of messy moments but shocking allegations of physical assault on the "Deep Cover" rapper's end were astonishing, to say the least. As reported by ET, Young stated in the court documents that Dr. Dre held a gun to her head and punched her on two separate occasions. She also claimed that she suffers from PTSD due to his "long-term abuse." She went on to say, "I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre's relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life. It is misleading, revolting, and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me."

While Dr. Dre has refuted those allegations, he was previously accused of physically abusing his exes Michel'le Toussaint and Dee Barnes, per E! News. Dr. Dre addressed the claims by stating to the New York Times, "Twenty-five years ago I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did." He went on to apologize "to the women I've hurt," adding, "I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.