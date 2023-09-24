Athletes Whose Marriages Are Just Plain Weird
When they are not playing professional leagues and winning championships, many of our favorite athletes keep busy tending to their very interesting personal lives. For instance, Lebron James might be the NBA's all-time leading scorer but his marriage to Savannah James makes just as much headlines as his professional achievements. Unsurprisingly, the pair are now widely regarded as one of Hollywood's many power couples. "[Savannah] was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights. And she was there with me. You wouldn't be talking to me right now if it weren't for her," Lebron once gushed to The Hollywood Reporter of his longtime romance with Savannah.
Similarly, Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry are what many today would call couple goals. After first meeting as kids, the pair got married in July 2011, before going on to welcome three kids together. Despite their years-long romance, however, Stephen and Ayesha have managed to keep up the fun. "For us, it's just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up, and go out and do all the things. That's what keeps it spicy," Ayesha told Access Hollywood in a February 2022 interview.
But while these athletes seem to have regular marriages, a few others are not afraid to stray away from the norm. Here's a look into athletes whose marriages are just plain weird!
Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood spend a lot of time apart
For some, marriage comes with a lot of perks including getting to spend unlimited time with your special person. However, with former NHL star Mike Fisher and his wife Carrie Underwood, things are a bit different. During the earliest days of their relationship, the couple dated long distance, with the singer living in Nashville, and Fisher living in Canada at the time. "I mean, can I make dating more difficult? Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome," Underwood quipped at the time, via People.
Following the pair's 2010 wedding, Fisher and Underwood continued living in separate countries until February 2011 when the athlete was traded to the Nashville Predators. "I'm sure there was a lot of places and a lot of teams that would've coveted Mike," the Predators' general manager David Poile said in a statement, per ESPN. "But on the surface, the fit for Nashville with his wife certainly we're hoping is going to be an attractive situation for Mike and his wife." Despite closing the distance between them, Fisher and Underwood's busy schedules still forced them to spend a lot of time apart. "You see each other when you can and you talk to each other as much as you can," Underwood told People in a 2016 interview. "You just have to commit and make it work."
Russell Wilson and Ciara share too much about their relationship
In July 2015, only a few months into his relationship with Ciara, Russell Wilson revealed the couple's decision to remain abstain from sex until marriage. "I told her, 'What would you do if we took all of that extra stuff off the table and just did it Jesus' way?'" Wilson explained during an appearance at San Diego's The Rock Church. "I ain't going to lie to you all now. I need you all to pray for us. I know you've seen her on the screen. If there's a 10, she's a 15."
Ciara would later share more about the couple's decision to abstain, noting that while it was not a walk in the park, it was all worth it. "We're just enjoying ourselves and going one day at a time and praying and staying positive," she shared with Cosmopolitan. However, despite how open Ciara and Russell were about their relationship from the get-go, nothing could have prepared fans for how many intimate details the couple would be sharing.
Following their July 2016 wedding, the couple hinted at consummating their marriage in a video shared on social media. "So baby, you know what we're doing tonight," Ciara asked, via People. Wilson swiftly replied saying: "From what we did last night, I'm gonna do it multiple times." Too much info guys, too much info!
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union split their bills half and half
In May 2023, Gabrielle Union made headlines after revealing how she and her husband Dwyane Wade navigate their finances. Union made the revelation in a Bloomberg interview detailing her career, and personal life, including her marriage to the athlete. "It's hard to say I'm head of household because, in this household, we split everything 50-50," she explained. In true Hollywood style, Union's comment sparked outrage on social media with many users criticizing the couple's decision to share their bills equally despite the disparity between their income. While Forbes reports Union to be worth $40 million, Wade's estimated net worth is $170 million. "Gabrielle Union 50/50 issue has me bang cause I am not in her Tax bracket but if you have $40 million and he has $175mil how you going 50/50 sis?" one Twitter user wrote.
During an appearance on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Wade expatiated on Union's comment, clarifying that they only split bills relating to their home and the couple's daughter Kaavia James whom they welcomed in November 2018. "We decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it," the former Miami Heat star added. Wade also explained their decision to sign a prenup, noting that it was a decision made to protect both him and Union. "I'll sign a prenup too. You're a millionaire, you got money. You work hard for yourself," Wade recalled telling his wife.
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Wiliams had a Disney themed wedding
She might be a tennis legend, but off the court Serena Williams is still a Disney Princess. For their November 2017 wedding, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian had a Disney-themed ceremony with many of Hollywood's biggest stars including Beyonce, Eva Longoria, and Kim Kardashian in attendance per People. The event, held at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans saw Williams walk down the aisle in an Alexander McQueen ballgown dress by British designer Sarah Burton. According to Brides, the athlete had two more dress changes, first into a beaded number from Versace and then a short feathered gown from the same designer.
Williams has since opened up about her love for Disney as well as many of the company's movies. In 2021, the multiple Grand Slam winner spoke about her love for Disney, revealing that she had seen "Frozen" one too many times. "I think I've seen 'Frozen' 3,000 times and then I've seen 'Beauty and the Beast' 4,000 and it's just like I can recite it, I know all the songs, it's like 'Oh my gosh,'" she said at the time. And given her obsession with Disney, it is barely a surprise that the athlete's daughter Olympia has caught the bug. In April 2021, Williams shared an adorable photo of herself and the tiny tot dressed up as Anna from "Frozen," one of Disney's franchises. "Princess attire required for conversations with @olympiaohanian," the proud mom captioned.
Pink proposed to Carey Hart
In 2005, after dating for about four years, Pink got engaged to her now-husband professional racer Carey Hart. But while men have long been known to propose, Pink took matters into her own hands. At the Pro 250 class finals, the singer proposed to Hart, holding up a pit board with a text that read, "Will You Marry Me?," per MTV. Though the pro racer did not stop in his tracks immediately, he eventually pulled over to accept Pink's proposal.
A few months later, the couple got married in a beautiful beach ceremony featuring about 100 guests including Lisa Marie Presley. "We wanted it very fun and non-traditional," Hart told People of their big day held in Costa Rica. "We're spiritual, but we're not religious. It was about being with our closest friends and family and having a very fun and loose party." The pro racer also touched on his love for Pink, noting that he always knew they were meant for each other.
Pink and Hart have since welcomed two kids together as their relationship continues to wax stronger. "We've been at this thing a long time, babe," Pink wrote in honor of the couple's 14th anniversary. "It isn't perfect, but I'm grateful it's ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. You're a real man, carey hart."
Victoria Beckham thinks of clothes when she's in bed with David
David Beckham might arguably be one of the world's most good-looking men but Victoria Beckham doesn't necessarily always go to bed thinking of him. In a 2014 interview, Victoria opened up about her marriage to the athlete and how it sometimes overlaps with her life as a businesswoman. "When I'm lying in bed I think about the next collection. That makes me sound insane, doesn't it? That I'm getting into bed with David Beckham and thinking about clothes," she explained to The Guardian.
But this is barely a surprise given that the former Spice Girls member had previously revealed that it was not David's looks that caught her attention back when they first met back in 1997. "While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He's not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you," she wrote in a personal letter for Vogue dedicated to her 18-year-old self.
While she might not go to bed with David on her mind though, the fashion designer recognizes that her husband is eye candy. "He just naturally looks good all the time. He never looks like s–– in the morning. Never," she admitted in 2010 during an interview with Marie Claire(via People).
Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto use code names to protect their marriage
When you are arguably the greatest athlete of all time, extra security is only a given. This is true for former NBA star turned businessman, Michael Jordan. As reported in an ESPN profile of the basketball legend, Jordan and his family, including his wife Yvette Prieto often protect their privacy and safety in public through code names. While Jordan goes by the name Yahweh, Prieto was reportedly named Harmony.
Per People, Prieto and Jordan met at a nightclub in 2008 and soon started dating. A year later, the pair moved in together, eventually getting engaged in 2011. In April 2013, the NVA star and Prieto tied the knot in a star-studded Florida ceremony. The couple has since welcomed twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel. Despite their celebrity status, however, Jordan and Prieto keep their marriage out of the public eye so very little is known about their relationship.