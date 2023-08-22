Jessie James Decker Casually Announces Baby No. 4 Is On The Way
Jessie James Decker surprised her followers with a remarkably casual pregnancy announcement via social media on August 22.
The "Should Have Known Better" singer and her husband, NFL player Eric Decker, wed back in 2013 after meeting through a mutual friend and continue to expand their family a decade later. So far, Jessie and Eric have welcomed three children into the world: Vivienne in 2014, Eric in 2015, and Forrest in 2018. "I became me when I became a mother," the country singer shared with Us Weekly in July. "My kids complete my life. They inspire me, and when I'm happy, I feel like I'm my most creative."
In March, the couple also adopted a rescue dog named Hart in addition to their family's two golden retrievers. "Hart completed the heart of our family," Jessie gushed in an interview with Country Now. While the Deckers' new puppy certainly found a home in their hearts, the country singer's pregnancy announcement shows that their family's heart has plenty of more room to grow.
Jessie James Decker used a Mariah Carey track to announce her pregnancy
After three children, it must be difficult to come up with new ways to let people in on the fact that you're pregnant. For singer Jessie James Decker, she didn't even have to say a word when she announced that she had a fourth bun in the oven on August 22. In her Instagram post, Decker shows off her baby bump in a cropped two-piece set while basking in the sun on her balcony. She simply captioned the post, "Good morning," alongside a sunshine emoji. The definite confirmation of the pregnancy came from the song, "Always Be My Baby" by Mariah Carey, playing over the video of the mom of three casually sipping from a mug.
The comments were flooded with congratulations for Jessie and her husband, Eric Decker, but some fans were initially confused. "Okayyyy not me scrolling through all her posts to see if I missed an announcement????" one fan wrote. In fact, Jessie's last upload a few days earlier had been a cross between a thirst trap of her husband and a promotion for her new cookbook, "Just Eat." "Wait, whattt??" another fan asked.
Despite the surprise confusion, most of Jessie's friends and followers were living for this casual announcement. "This is the best soft launch of all time," realtor and former "The Bachelor" contestant Caroline Lunny commented.