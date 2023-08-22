Jessie James Decker Casually Announces Baby No. 4 Is On The Way

After three children, it must be difficult to come up with new ways to let people in on the fact that you're pregnant. For singer Jessie James Decker, she didn't even have to say a word when she announced that she had a fourth bun in the oven on August 22. In her Instagram post, Decker shows off her baby bump in a cropped two-piece set while basking in the sun on her balcony. She simply captioned the post, "Good morning," alongside a sunshine emoji. The definite confirmation of the pregnancy came from the song, "Always Be My Baby" by Mariah Carey, playing over the video of the mom of three casually sipping from a mug.

The comments were flooded with congratulations for Jessie and her husband, Eric Decker, but some fans were initially confused. "Okayyyy not me scrolling through all her posts to see if I missed an announcement????" one fan wrote. In fact, Jessie's last upload a few days earlier had been a cross between a thirst trap of her husband and a promotion for her new cookbook, "Just Eat." "Wait, whattt??" another fan asked.

Despite the surprise confusion, most of Jessie's friends and followers were living for this casual announcement. "This is the best soft launch of all time," realtor and former "The Bachelor" contestant Caroline Lunny commented.