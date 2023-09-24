What Keke Palmer Has Said About Her Sexuality

Singer and actor extraordinaire Keke Palmer tops the list of the internet's favorite people, and that's saying something. The "True Jackson, VP" alum is known for her charm and sheer relatability, but she's also revered for her openness, especially when it comes to talks of sexuality.

Palmer raised eyebrows when she hinted at her sexual inclination in a music video for her track "I Don't Belong to You," released in 2015. The video showed the Palmer leaving a man, only to end up at the doorstep of a woman clad in lingerie. While it was open-ended, many fans came to the conclusion that it was her way of "coming out," but at the time, she begged to differ.

"The video represents the young woman today — it's not the traditional woman anymore — and not the specifics of 'Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?' I'm making the rules for myself, and I don't have to be stuck down to one label," she explained to People. She also repelled the idea of pigeonholing herself because she's ever-evolving. "I don't feel the need to define nothin' to nobody, because I'm always changing. Why say that I'm this or that when I might not be tomorrow?" she added. "I'm gonna follow my own feelings and my own heart."

Palmer's stance hasn't changed much over the years, even after she welcomed her child with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. But the "Nope" star admitted that her path to embracing her sexuality was a challenging one.