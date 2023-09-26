How Taylor Swift And Demi Lovato Put Their Rumored Past Feud To Rest

Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato chose to "Shake It Off" after they put their rumored feud to bed. For years, the two musicians have supposedly had some "Bad Blood." It all started in February 2016 after Swift made a $250,000 donation to support fellow musician Kesha's legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke, per E! News. To many, the donation was extremely generous, but apparently not to Lovato, who called the singer out. They tweeted, "Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I'll be impressed." Although the singer didn't mention Swift by name, fans quickly connected the dots.

Months later, Lovato was back to criticizing the Grammy-winner. In a 2016 interview with Glamour, the "Camp Rock" star threw some serious shade at Swift. Lovato hinted at how a certain famous "girl squad," aka Swift's infamous friend group, only had one body type. As if that wasn't harsh enough, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer also defended Katy Perry, who famously feuded with Swift. Lovato said, "I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that's not women's empowerment..." The musician was talking about Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, which was heavily speculated to be about Perry. While Lovato and the "All Too Well" singer's feud seemed to be a bit one-sided, it looks like they have finally put whatever tension they had to rest.