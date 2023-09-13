The 5 Shadiest Celebrity Audience Cam Reactions At The 2023 VMAs

The 2023 VMAs were full of viral, shady moments from our favorite celebs. Between Lance Bass' side-eye-worthy gesture to Taylor Swift — which had fans questioning whether or not the show was rigged — Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallions' alleged beef, to the celebs who rightly landed on the worst-dressed list, the night was teeming with gossip-worthy moments. Of course, it wouldn't be the VMAs if most of those moments weren't shady in nature.

And while plenty of shady moments happened during the official live broadcast, thanks to the audience cam, fans were able to see even more of the celebs' real, authentic reactions to the show's performers, presenters, and many, many bloopers. VMA queen, Taylor Swift even had an entire camera designated to her! Oddly, Swift didn't make this list full of the shadiest audience cam reactions from the 2023 VMAs, but those who did definitely earned their spot.