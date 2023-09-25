What Happened To Jerry Falwell Jr?

Jerry Falwell Jr. is perhaps best known for serving as president of Liberty University, a private Christian college founded by his father and namesake, televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr., in 1971. The story goes that Falwell Jr. was tapped by his father to work behind the scenes. He ultimately nursed the educational institution back to health from near financial ruin in the late '80s and early '90s. "God sent him to me just in time," Falwell Sr. boasted about his son and eventual successor's integral role in the financial rebirth of the college within the confines of his 1997 autobiography. "He is more responsible, humanly speaking, for the miraculous financial survival of this ministry than any other single person."

Alas, Falwell Jr.'s legacy as Liberty University's mortal hope and savior all came crashing down in August 2020 when he and his wife, Becki Falwell, became embroiled in an alleged salacious sex scandal involving a college-aged pool boy from Miami, Giancarlo Granda. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Granda claimed he had a years-long sexual affair with Becki, and Falwell Jr. often participated as an onlooker. The claims prompted Falwell Jr. to issue a statement to The Washington Examiner, confirming that Becki had participated in an "inappropriate personal relationship" with Granda. Furthermore, he claimed that Granda was guilty of attempting to extort the couple with fabricated claims. Following the allegations and a back-and-forth game of resignation with the university, Falwell's life, as he had known it, had suddenly changed forever.