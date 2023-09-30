Who Is Dolly Parton's Niece Heidi Parton?

Like her aunt Dolly Parton, Heidi Parton is an artist whose journey with music began early in her life. Heidi spoke with WOTG TV in 2020 and shared that she first took the stage at the Dollywood theme park alongside her father when she was just 2 years old. She noted that she had the opportunity to dance and perform a variety of music at the park over the years. Heidi said, "Each year, I got to do more, and I got to really showcase who I was as I went on in my career at Dollywood."

Per the Dolly Parton website, Heidi's first-ever album "This Kind of Love" dropped in 2017. Leading up to the album's release, Heidi spoke to "Scene on 7" about her aspirations with the music collection. "I hope it inspires a lot of people 'cause it has inspired me, and it's really changed me in a lot of ways," Heidi said. "And I'm just so excited. I can't wait for everybody to hear it."

In 2023, WVLT interviewed Heidi, who had been performing in the Dollywood show "Harmonies of the Heart" to highlight Dolly's music and stories, per Dollywood.com. "Getting to come here, perform, and represent [Dolly] every day — it's very humbling," Heidi said. In fact, in the past, Heidi and Dolly have even teamed up professionally.