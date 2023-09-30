Who Is Dolly Parton's Niece Heidi Parton?
One of Dolly Parton's relatives is also active in the music business — not surprising since the icon herself is definitely musically inspiring. During a 2016 chat with The Guardian, the "9 to 5" singer-songwriter touched upon the importance of family in her life. "Family is everything to me and not just as a loving memory. My family will always be my greatest love," Dolly said. "Sometimes it gets lost in the shuffle, but there's an element of family in everything I do. My music is shaped by my family."
Dolly has 11 siblings, including her younger brother Randy Parton, who sadly died of cancer in 2021. Randy was the father to two children: a son named Sabyn and a daughter named Heidi. Another sibling of Dolly's, Stella Parton, previously shared a video on YouTube of a young Heidi singing Billy Ray Cyrus' hit song "Achy Breaky Heart" on stage with Stella and Randy. This took place at the 1992 opening of Stella's Hat House cafe. Since these moments of performing with family members during her childhood, Heidi has continued with her ambitions in the music industry.
Dolly Parton's niece, Heidi Parton, is a longtime performer
Like her aunt Dolly Parton, Heidi Parton is an artist whose journey with music began early in her life. Heidi spoke with WOTG TV in 2020 and shared that she first took the stage at the Dollywood theme park alongside her father when she was just 2 years old. She noted that she had the opportunity to dance and perform a variety of music at the park over the years. Heidi said, "Each year, I got to do more, and I got to really showcase who I was as I went on in my career at Dollywood."
Per the Dolly Parton website, Heidi's first-ever album "This Kind of Love" dropped in 2017. Leading up to the album's release, Heidi spoke to "Scene on 7" about her aspirations with the music collection. "I hope it inspires a lot of people 'cause it has inspired me, and it's really changed me in a lot of ways," Heidi said. "And I'm just so excited. I can't wait for everybody to hear it."
In 2023, WVLT interviewed Heidi, who had been performing in the Dollywood show "Harmonies of the Heart" to highlight Dolly's music and stories, per Dollywood.com. "Getting to come here, perform, and represent [Dolly] every day — it's very humbling," Heidi said. In fact, in the past, Heidi and Dolly have even teamed up professionally.
Heidi Parton sang on one of Dolly Parton's holiday songs
Dolly Parton and Heidi Parton once joined forces for a holiday song. Heidi and her father Randy Parton provided harmony vocals for "You Are My Christmas," one of the tracks from Dolly's 2020 Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas," according to an announcement made on Dolly's website. In a video included with the post, the "Jolene" vocalist opened up about inviting her brother and niece to work with her on the project. "I was real proud to have Randy and Heidi on the same record," Dolly said.
In another video, Heidi also detailed her joy in contributing to "A Holly Dolly Christmas." "Family is just fun — especially if you get along really well," Heidi said. "And when you have the talent that Dolly does, it's always humbling to get to experience something that you don't get to experience every day. And to be honored to do that was just a little overwhelming, honestly."
Heidi also has given her famous aunt shoutouts on social media, such as when she shared a selfie of herself and Dolly on Instagram in June 2022. In May 2023, Heidi again took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and Dolly reuniting. "Got to see my auntie today! Never long enough but some is better than none," Heidi said.