What Is Nicolle Wallace Doing Now After Her Messy Exit From The View?
Nicolle Wallace is one of several former co-hosts who didn't get to stay on "The View" as long as intended. The enduring daytime talk show has experienced numerous cast changes since its debut on ABC in 1997. Presently, the panel consists of Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin — with all set to return next season, according to Variety. In 2014, the panel was notably slimmer. Barbara Walters had recently departed the series, while Goldberg, Rosie Perez, and Rosie O'Donnell were flaunted as the new lineup. Wallace rounded out the cast as the right-leaning voice. But she only lasted one season before producers cut ties.
Unfortunately, Wallace learned of the lineup change from a Variety article, which implied that she didn't brew enough confrontation with her political rivals. "I loved the job," admitted Wallace during a follow-up interview with Variety in 2015. "I had no plans of quitting. I think I thought that I would learn somewhere other than Variety that I'd been fired. It shattered my naivete about television." Over the years, Wallace has gotten even more candid about her unexpected departure from "The View." In 2020, Wallace spoke with The Los Angeles Times and revealed lingering disappointment. "Being fired from a TV show where you think you're kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is," shared Wallace.
Fortunately for Wallace, she's since landed gigs that appear to appreciate her brand of commentary.
Nicolle Wallace hosts a popular show
It didn't take long for Nicolle Wallace to bounce back from "The View." After all, she'd already worked as White House Communications Director to President George W. Bush for several years. Wallace joined MSNBC in 2015 and has since contributed to several of its programs, according to her company biography. However, her most substantial gig has been hosting "Deadline: White House," which debuted in 2017. In 2022, Variety announced that MSNBC was expanding her successful program further by allowing her to head a spin-off for Peacock called "Deadline: Special Report." While the former mainly focused on politics, Wallace's spin-off revolved around mental health and included interviews with mainstream celebs, such as Taraji P. Henson.
While promoting "Deadline: Special Report" on "Today," Wallace revealed what prompted her interest in such a stark content shift. "I'm scared to be. I mean, it's scary. And I wondered why," revealed Wallace. "Because on the other side of the pandemic ... it's so universal. Every family has been touched by a mental health diagnosis or struggle in some way." After the pandemic, Wallace "wondered why [mental health] was such a stigmatized thing" and asked, "Why not have the conversation that people are having in their real life?"
Nicolle Wallace still appears on on 'The View'
Nicolle Wallace doesn't appear to harbor any resentment over her exit from "The View" or the manner in which she learned about it. The television personality has made sporadic appearances on the show in the years since her departure. Wallace's most recent pop-up came during Fall 2022 when she appeared to discuss the midterm elections. Whoopi Goldberg headed off the segment with a lovely introduction for Wallace. "It was a good time. We had a lot of fun," said Goldberg. "We are really happy to have you back. I haven't seen you since the other day when I was on your show."
Although Wallace doesn't seem to have any lingering contention with any of her past co-stars, she and Goldberg have sustained a special friendship. A few months earlier, Wallace surprised Goldberg on her 67th birthday. "She's great. She's a great friend," Goldberg said of Wallace. Wallace admitted she had "love at first sight with Whoopi," echoing a similar sentiment that she had made many years before. "Whoopi and I never separated," Wallace shared with Variety in 2015. "We'd show up, go to the meeting, stay in hair and makeup." She was also close with Rosie Perez.