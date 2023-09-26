What Is Nicolle Wallace Doing Now After Her Messy Exit From The View?

Nicolle Wallace is one of several former co-hosts who didn't get to stay on "The View" as long as intended. The enduring daytime talk show has experienced numerous cast changes since its debut on ABC in 1997. Presently, the panel consists of Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin — with all set to return next season, according to Variety. In 2014, the panel was notably slimmer. Barbara Walters had recently departed the series, while Goldberg, Rosie Perez, and Rosie O'Donnell were flaunted as the new lineup. Wallace rounded out the cast as the right-leaning voice. But she only lasted one season before producers cut ties.

Unfortunately, Wallace learned of the lineup change from a Variety article, which implied that she didn't brew enough confrontation with her political rivals. "I loved the job," admitted Wallace during a follow-up interview with Variety in 2015. "I had no plans of quitting. I think I thought that I would learn somewhere other than Variety that I'd been fired. It shattered my naivete about television." Over the years, Wallace has gotten even more candid about her unexpected departure from "The View." In 2020, Wallace spoke with The Los Angeles Times and revealed lingering disappointment. "Being fired from a TV show where you think you're kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is," shared Wallace.

Fortunately for Wallace, she's since landed gigs that appear to appreciate her brand of commentary.