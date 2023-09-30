A Look At Odell Beckham Jr's Short-Lived Fling With Khloé Kardashian

News that Kim Kardashian may be dating Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making waves across the Internet, but probably not for the reason you think. While there's always been public interest in the KarJenners' love lives, fans can't help but note that Kim's younger sister, Khloé Kardashianm also dated Beckham Jr. back in 2016 (sort of). Isn't this a breach of sister code?

Before we investigate, let's consider that the KarJenner ladies have a history of falling for athletes and musicians. Kim's earliest high-profile relationship documented on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" was with former NFL running back Reggie Bush. Following Bush, she tied the knot with NBA star Kris Humphries, a doomed marriage that infamously lasted only 72 days. More recently, she was married to rapper Kanye "Ye" West for six years. The couple split in 2021. As for Khloé, the "Good American" founder was married to NBA power forward Lamar Odom before divorcing due to his infidelity and substance abuse. Her next high-profile relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was also marred by cheating reports. At some point between those two relationships Khloé spent time with Beckham Jr. According to Us Weekly, the two were first spotted "getting cozy" at Scott Disick's birthday party in Los Angeles in 2016.

Now, Khloé's supposed relationship with Beckham Jr. wasn't in the news nearly as much as her short-lived romances with James Harden or French Montana — so what do we really know about it?