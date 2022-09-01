Kardashian Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Relationship Is Their All-Time Favorite

From "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" to "The Kardashians," and all the side projects in between, like "Rob & Chyna," "Call Me Cait," and "Kim and Kourtney Take New York," there hasn't been a show featuring the Kardashian-Jenner clan where we haven't been low-key obsessed with the family's romantic escapades. More than that, the disasters therein. Remember how shook we all were when Kim married Kris Humphries, and then divorced him after 72 days, per Us Weekly? That's probably before they even got back the wedding photos! Or the epic breakdown of the marriage between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner? More recently, Khloé realizing that basketball all-star Tristan Thompson is "not the guy" for her, but still choosing to have another baby with him (as one does)?

But there were also grand romantic love affairs, like when Kanye "Ye" West proposed to Kim on the baseball field, or when Kylie and Travis Scott announced they were preggers in 2018 with that adorable video. Of course, Kim and Pete Davidson meeting and falling in love after kissing on "Saturday Night Live" (via BuzzFeed) had us all believing in true love again. So we asked you, our readers, which Kardashian-Jenner love affair, relationship, or tryst was your idea of #RelationshipGoals. A whopping 595 of you answered our unique poll, and if you think you know which couple came out on top, we just might "kardash" your hopes. (See what we did there?)