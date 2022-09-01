Kardashian Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Relationship Is Their All-Time Favorite
From "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" to "The Kardashians," and all the side projects in between, like "Rob & Chyna," "Call Me Cait," and "Kim and Kourtney Take New York," there hasn't been a show featuring the Kardashian-Jenner clan where we haven't been low-key obsessed with the family's romantic escapades. More than that, the disasters therein. Remember how shook we all were when Kim married Kris Humphries, and then divorced him after 72 days, per Us Weekly? That's probably before they even got back the wedding photos! Or the epic breakdown of the marriage between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner? More recently, Khloé realizing that basketball all-star Tristan Thompson is "not the guy" for her, but still choosing to have another baby with him (as one does)?
But there were also grand romantic love affairs, like when Kanye "Ye" West proposed to Kim on the baseball field, or when Kylie and Travis Scott announced they were preggers in 2018 with that adorable video. Of course, Kim and Pete Davidson meeting and falling in love after kissing on "Saturday Night Live" (via BuzzFeed) had us all believing in true love again. So we asked you, our readers, which Kardashian-Jenner love affair, relationship, or tryst was your idea of #RelationshipGoals. A whopping 595 of you answered our unique poll, and if you think you know which couple came out on top, we just might "kardash" your hopes. (See what we did there?)
Kim Kardashian's former flame has fans' hearts
Yes, we have all been living for the over-the-top love affair between longtime friends and neighbors Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. From the early days of their romance, when she left him the mysterious, dark, and utterly romantic note, "May we destroy each other completely," per The Sun, to his surprise roses-on-the-beach proposal (via People), to their opulent Italian wedding, we love their love. So, grab hold of your drum kits, because the romance between the Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder did not top our list! In fact, it lost the top spot by only one vote. (This is why your vote matters, kids.)
The top spot went to the recently split Kim and Pete Davidson, who garnered 127 votes, or 21.34% of the vote. This feels like a dagger being sunk into our hearts (and twisted for good measure), considering their breakup. There will be no more invitations for showers (sob). With Barker and Kourt coming in second, Kim's six-year marriage to Kanye "Ye" West came in third with 113 votes, followed by Kourt's relationship with Scott Disick, which dominated the drama of "KUWTK" for nearly 20 seasons. Bringing up the rear, we have Khloé and Canadian basketballer Tristan Thompson with 69 votes, and finally, momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble with 67 votes.
We're pretty sure this survey means that Davidson and Kim are legally required to rekindle their romance. Rules are rules.