The Actress Maria Shriver Chose To Be Arnold Schwarzenegger's Co-Star

Maria Shriver significantly influenced Arnold Schwarzenegger's career during their marriage. The two tied the knot in 1986, just as the former bodybuilder was on the brink of becoming a giant Hollywood star. They remained together until cheating allegations surfaced in 2011, and Shriver filed for divorce. "This is a painful and heartbreaking time," she said in a statement obtained by People. It took a decade for their divorce to be finalized, but Shriver and Schwarzenegger remained on relatively good terms. The former couple — who have four children together — continued to celebrate holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions as a united family. "If there's Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids," the "Terminator" star told Today in 2021.

While they were married, Shriver — who had a respectable career as a television journalist — was unafraid to make her voice heard. "I think the good thing about Arnold is he listens to my opinions, and I listen to his," she told ABC News in 2006 during Schwarzenegger's tenure as Governor of California.

Schwarzenegger not only highly appreciated Shriver's input, but she often played a pivotal role in directing his acting career. In 1996, when the movie star was working on the action film "Eraser," it was Shriver who suggested that Vanessa Williams be cast as his co-star. Shriver had direct communication not only with her husband but also with the producers.