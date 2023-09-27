Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness' Two Kids Are All Grown Up

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shocked the world when they announced they had separated in September 2023 after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple, who fell in love after meeting on the Australian TV series "Corelli" in 1995, confirmed their split in a joint statement to People. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the statement read. They added that they remain committed to raising their children and will move forward as friends. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The pair, who wed in 1996, share two kids — son Oscar Maximilian and daughter Ava Eliot — who they adopted as young children after struggling to become parents, according to Today. Previously, the "Logan" star told journalist Katie Couric he and Furness had always wanted to adopt. "That was always in our plans," he said. "Biologically, obviously we tried, and it was not happening for us." In 2011, the proud dad gushed about their kids in an interview with Herald Sun. "I don't think of them as adopted," Jackman said. "They're our children. Deb and I are believers in... I suppose you could call it destiny. We feel things happened the way they are meant to."

Today, both Oscar and Ava Jackman are all grown up.