Is MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Married? Meet Her Husband Michael Schmidt

Television political analyst Nicolle Wallace is married to a fellow well-known journalist. As The New York Times wrote, Nicolle crossed paths with her first husband, Mark Wallace, in 2000, and the two went on to tie the knot in 2005. According to The U.S. Sun, Mark is a former diplomat, businessperson, and lawyer. Nicolle and Mark share one child, whose name is Liam.

The two exes were in wedded bliss for 14 years until they finally decided to call it quits and announce their divorce in 2019. The surprising revelation came courtesy of Page Six, which broke the news of the split in March 2019. They also spilled the beans that Nicolle had started dating Michael Schmidt, a regular presence on the political talk show "Deadline: White House," which, ironically, is hosted by Nicolle herself. This came after Wallace and Schmidt had been spotted at the 2019 South by Southwest festival, with a source telling Page Six the two shared breakfast and were not "gallivanting." Sources also shared with the news outlet that Nicolle and Mark had "been separated for at least a year" leading up to the divorce becoming public. By April 2022, Wallace and Schmidt had wed, as Page Six reported. Like Wallace, Schmidt has earned noteworthy achievements as a journalist.