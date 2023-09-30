Whatever Happened To Below Deck's Chef Leon?

You have to really go some to make the "Below Deck" most dramatic cast members list. Still, it was a breeze for Chef Leon Walker. And given all the histrionics he caused, it's unsurprising that Walker also managed to join the array of cast members who were fired from "Below Deck." He was given his marching orders by Captain Lee Rosbach, but not before causing a drama tsunami. So, whatever happened to "Below Deck" star Chef Leon once he got his landlegs back?

Per Bravo, the cook hopped on board the motor yacht Eros during "Below Deck" Season 3. He has a long history of rustling up fine cuisine on the world's grandest boats, including the prestigious Queen Elizabeth, serving dishes to celebs and VIPs. The network describes the chef, who's single with two daughters, as having "a flirtatious appeal." Well, the Eros' female crew certainly weren't feeling the flirt. And they most definitely weren't seeing the appeal – especially chief stew Kate Chastain.

The primary source of Season 3's "Below Deck" drama stemmed from Chastain and Walker's fraught relationship and terse interactions. They clearly loathed each other from the get-go. "Do you like me?" Walker asked Chastain following a dramatic face-off. "I like your commitment and passion at this moment," she replied diplomatically. "Well, I just want to say something; I don't like you one bit," he retorted. "We're not here to like each other, are we? Let's be realistic. I do not like you one bit."