How Joey Lawrence Lost So Much Of His Money

Joey Lawrence was a '90s heartthrob who rose to fame when he starred in the hit series "Blossom" for five years. He has since acted in "Brotherly Love" and had several small roles before making his television comeback with "Melissa & Joey" in 2010. When asked about his on-screen chemistry with his real-life friend, Melissa Joan Hart, Lawrence shared with Movie Web, "Well, you know that's why we get paid the big bucks there. It's just all part of the job when you have to play certain characters." He added, "I associate it to just putting myself into Joe Longo's world and he's attracted to her, therefore, I am as well as Joe Longo."

Unfortunately, after four seasons, "Melissa & Joey" got canceled. According to the network, the decision was made because the main characters had gotten married and were looking to start a family, so their storyline seemed over, per Deadline. With the series ending, Lawrence was no longer receiving the "big bucks" and he was soon in dire financial straits.