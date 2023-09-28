RHOA: The Affair Rumors Surrounding Drew Sidora & Ty Young

Since Drew Sidora joined "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in Season 13, she has been in the middle of much drama, especially surrounding her relationship with her now-estranged husband, Ralph Pittman. Viewers witnessed their rocky marriage, which was already strained ahead of the season after Pittman left their shared home for three days without any clues as to where he was. Their marriage also faced another challenge when rumors swirled that Sidora and fellow castmate LaToya Howard shared a kiss during Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party, which the "Step Up" actor fervently denied.

The start of Season 15 saw Sidora and Pittman in a better place, but there was talk that Sidora had locked lips with a different woman — this time with Ty Young. "She was cheating with a well-known basketball player. That's what the streets are saying," Sheree Whitfield told the cameras after Bravo showed screenshots of headlines surrounding the rumor, per Bravo. When asked who Young was to Sidora, she coyly said, "I don't know what I can say and not say." Sidora and Pittman have since filed for divorce in March and while the "Already Know" singer has remained tight-lipped about Young, there are others who have cryptic things to say about their alleged affair.