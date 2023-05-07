Drew Sidora's Marriage Already Shows Signs Of Trouble In RHOA Season 15

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's marriage troubles are painfully apparent during "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 15 premiere. If you have not been paying attention to Sidora and Pittman, then brace yourself. The spouses seemingly rushed to the courthouse in February to file separate divorce paperwork. Multiple reports claimed that Pittman filed for divorce first but it was later revealed that Sidora's paperwork was stamped one hour earlier, according to TMZ. Pittman accused Sidora of being financially irresponsible within the marriage, which inspired his request to block her from spousal support. Meanwhile, Sidora has claimed that Pittman was unfaithful and subjected her to financial and mental abuse, per People.

Unfortunately for viewers, the "RHOA" production crew did not capture the couple's filings on camera. Sidora and Pittman filed right after filming for the upcoming season of "RHOA" concluded. However, Bravo quickly resumed production in light of the news, proving that the house really does always win.It's unknown exactly what Bravo's cameras captured, but history indicates it'll be juicy... and probably emotional, too. And while it's unclear how Bravo will weave the couple's new footage into the established storylines, their dysfunction was front and center during the Season 15 premiere.