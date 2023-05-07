Drew Sidora's Marriage Already Shows Signs Of Trouble In RHOA Season 15
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's marriage troubles are painfully apparent during "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 15 premiere. If you have not been paying attention to Sidora and Pittman, then brace yourself. The spouses seemingly rushed to the courthouse in February to file separate divorce paperwork. Multiple reports claimed that Pittman filed for divorce first but it was later revealed that Sidora's paperwork was stamped one hour earlier, according to TMZ. Pittman accused Sidora of being financially irresponsible within the marriage, which inspired his request to block her from spousal support. Meanwhile, Sidora has claimed that Pittman was unfaithful and subjected her to financial and mental abuse, per People.
Unfortunately for viewers, the "RHOA" production crew did not capture the couple's filings on camera. Sidora and Pittman filed right after filming for the upcoming season of "RHOA" concluded. However, Bravo quickly resumed production in light of the news, proving that the house really does always win.It's unknown exactly what Bravo's cameras captured, but history indicates it'll be juicy... and probably emotional, too. And while it's unclear how Bravo will weave the couple's new footage into the established storylines, their dysfunction was front and center during the Season 15 premiere.
Ralph Pittman leaves Drew Sidora at home
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 15 premiere is off to a strong start. The episode revolves around Sanya Richard-Ross' husband's 40th birthday party, which (of course) is the perfect setting for things to pop off. This cast — which includes Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton , Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Courtney Rhodes, Monyetta Shaw, and Drew Sidora — can never maintain harmony in such close quarters (especially when alcohol is flowing). And while the ladies definitely get up to their usual (shady) hijinks, the most notable part of the episode involves Ralph Pittman.
After Pittman strolls into the party without Sidora, Sidora's rival-turned-friend Moore quickly approaches him. "This is Ralph. This is Drew's husband ... " she says to her friend before addressing Pittman. "Where's your wife?" Pittman responds, claiming Sidora wasn't "feeling well," and that there had been a family emergency. But Moore wasn't buying it. During her confessional, the former Miss USA winner criticizes Pittman's decision. "Ralph is saying there was a crisis in the family he forgot he was married to the crisis," says Moore. "You've got to be there Ralph. That's part of your family too." However, Pittman, in his own confessional, justifies his actions. "She has a lot going on with family. Her father is stick so she's dealing with a lot. I need to make sure I show love and support to my boy though. It's his 40th." We can only imagine what additional drama Season 15 will unveil.